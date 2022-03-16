Husker analyst Ron Brown speaking on football, faith

KEARNEY — Ron Brown, senior offensive analyst for the University of Nebraska football team and a co-founder of Kingdom Sports, will be the keynote speaker at Ron Brown Comes to Town, a free family event 4-7 p.m. March 27 at the Kearney Family YMCA, 4500 Sixth Ave.

Brown will talk about the impact that families have in leading their children to a love of Christ. More than 500 people are expected to attend. The event is being funded by a grant from First United Methodist Church.

Brown is in his fourth season on Scott Frost’s Nebraska football staff. He spent the past three seasons as the Huskers’ director of player development. He is now the team’s senior offensive analyst. Brown also served as an assistant Husker football coach for 24 seasons, from 1987 to 2003 and again from 2008 to 2014.

Brown was due to speak here in March 2020, but that event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. March 27. A light supper of a hot dog, potato chips and a bottle of water will be offered at 4 p.m.

At 4:30 p.m., Brown will lead a basketball clinic for boys in grades 3-8, assisted by football players from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. At the same time, UNK volleyball players will run a volleyball clinic for girls in grades 3-8. Parents and guardians will be asked to sign waivers. They are encouraged to attend the clinics.

Brown will give his keynote speech at 6 p.m. at the Y’s small gym. It will be appropriate for all ages.

Brown has written books and fliers and developed courses for coaches to teach “in God’s way,” according to Kathy Gosch, chair of the church’s Health and Wellness Committee and its faith community nurse.

“That’s his passion,” she added. “He does this outside of his regular duties. He is a dynamic speaker. He is full of faith. We wanted to bring him in due to his influence in our state.”

Gosch said Brown compares accepting Christ to a coach who is throwing a football. “He’ll say to the child, ‘I’m going to throw a football. When you see it coming your way, step into the path toward the football. That’s the way you need to deal with Christ. When you need something, go to him and He will give you the answers,’” she said.

Brown has spoken in Kearney in the past, but has never led a clinic. Kingdom Sports is a nonprofit ministry founded in 2017 by Brown and Gordon Thiessen.

Gosch also quoted from a sermon given by a former pastor at the church. The pastor said that if the father is the first in his family to find Christ, there is a 95% probability that everyone else in the family will accept Christ. That percentage plunges to 17% if the mother is the first to accept Christ, Davis said.

Also, if only the father goes to church, and the mother does not, two-thirds of his children will go to church as adults. But if only the mother goes to church, only one-third of the children will go to church as adults.

Gosch said those figures came from Promise Keepers, a nonprofit aimed at strengthening the faith of husbands and fathers.

Parking will be available at the Y, First Presbyterian Church, 4511 Sixth Ave., and at eFree Church, 4010 Seventh Ave. Books and pamphlets written by Brown will be available for purchase.

The event is also sponsored by the Boy Scout Troop 158 from Faith United Methodist Church, Boy Scout Troop 136 from First United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, Kearney City Police Department, Kearney Family YMCA, Buffalo County Community Partners, Dr. Sam Schrock, Kearney Eye Institute, Barney Financial Services, Barney Insurance and Midway Auto Dealerships.

For more information, call the Y at 308-237-9611 or the church at 308-237-3158.