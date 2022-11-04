Hunters Helping the Hungry accepting donations of harvested deer

LINCOLN — Hunters are reminded they may donate harvested deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program at seven processor locations in Nebraska.

Kearney-area processor locations are:

Amherst — Belschner Custom Meats.

Franklin — Franklin Locker.

Hunters pay no processing costs for deer donated to processors for this program. But they should call the processor before hunting to check capacity; due to staffing difficulties, many processors are not accepting deer this year. This includes non-HHH processors.

The HHH program is funded solely by tax-deductible contributions. Ground venison is distributed by charitable organizations to Nebraskans in need. Hunters should first talk with processors but may keep antlers, head and cape and donate the rest of the deer. Processors accept only whole deer in good condition to ensure a good yield of pure ground venison.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is also seeking cash donations to HHH, which was created by the Nebraska Legislature in 2012, so it can continue to feed Nebraskans. Each dollar donated provides two meals of ground venison. More than 850,000 meals have been distributed since the program began.

Learn more about the program and how to support it at OutdoorNebraska.org/HHH or contact program coordinator Jordyn Riha at 402-471-5431 or jordyn.riha@nebraska.gov.