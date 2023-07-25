REPUBLICAN CITY — Because of lake levels and sedimentation, Harlan County Lake's boat access to Hunter Cove remains closed.

It's possible that two other popular launch sites, Methodist and Gremlin coves, may close at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, as well.

The lake's dredge currently is inoperable, and repair costs exceed routine operation and maintenance funding. The dredge will be removed from the lake in the coming weeks.

The Corps of Engineers has considered several permanent alternatives, which include replacement and repair options, and it has determined that replacement is the most likely alternative.

However, the cost to replace the dredge also exceeds the routine operation and maintenance funding.

USACE has also explored several short-term alternatives, both in-house and contract options, and found that none of them are viable.

“Additional funding is needed for us to reestablish and maintain access in these areas. We are currently working on solutions and requesting funds to replace the 45-year-old inoperable dredge,” said Thomas Zikmund, operations project manager, Harlan County Lake.

Methodist and Gremlin coves remain open for boat access. Safety is the Corps of Engineers' number one concern, so the corps is advising boaters to remember to use caution as stumps and areas of low water can cause damage to boats and motors and pose a safety risk for recreation across the lake.