Hundreds of students to flock to Harlan County Reservoir for Water Jamboree

ALMA — Hundreds of young students from Nebraska and Kansas will gather near Harlan County Reservoir on Tuesday and Wednesday for the 2022 Water Jamboree.

Entering its 29th year, the Jamboree brings together fifth- and sixth-graders from area schools located in south-central Nebraska and north-central Kansas for a fun and educational opportunity to learn about our water resources.

Students will take part in interdisciplinary water activities relating to aquatic life, recreational uses, water quality, non-point source pollution, irrigation, historical aspects of water, plants and water and how water quality affects wildlife.

This activity is a cooperative effort by the Tri-Basin NRD, Lower Republican NRD, University of Nebraska Cooperative Extension, the USDA/Natural Resources Conservation Service, The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Kansas State Research and Extension.

The first sessions on each day begin at about 9:30 a.m., with the event ending around 2:15 p.m.

Events are scheduled to be held at the Gremlin Cove camping site on the northeast side of Harlan County Reservoir and Camp Joy located between Alma and Republican City.