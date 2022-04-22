 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hundreds of students to flock to Harlan County Reservoir for Water Jamboree

  • 0
Water Jamboree

The sign giving directions to the Gremlin Cove Park on the north end of Harlan County Dam illustrates a common weather issue for the two-day Water Jamboree. This year, the Wednesday session was rained out.

 Lori Potter, Kearney Hub

ALMA — Hundreds of young students from Nebraska and Kansas will gather near Harlan County Reservoir on Tuesday and Wednesday for the 2022 Water Jamboree.

Entering its 29th year, the Jamboree brings together fifth- and sixth-graders from area schools located in south-central Nebraska and north-central Kansas for a fun and educational opportunity to learn about our water resources.

Students will take part in interdisciplinary water activities relating to aquatic life, recreational uses, water quality, non-point source pollution, irrigation, historical aspects of water, plants and water and how water quality affects wildlife.

This activity is a cooperative effort by the Tri-Basin NRD, Lower Republican NRD, University of Nebraska Cooperative Extension, the USDA/Natural Resources Conservation Service, The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Kansas State Research and Extension.

The first sessions on each day begin at about 9:30 a.m., with the event ending around 2:15 p.m.

People are also reading…

Events are scheduled to be held at the Gremlin Cove camping site on the northeast side of Harlan County Reservoir and Camp Joy located between Alma and Republican City.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This super-enzyme might help clean up oceans and landfills

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News