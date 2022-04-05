Hundreds of students coming to Kearney for statewide music festivals

KEARNEY — Kearney High School will host two statewide music events this week, the Nebraska State Bandmasters Concert Band Festival and Jazz Festival.

Band Festival

On Wednesday, KHS will host the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Concert Band Festival. The annual festival provides a non-competitive environment that serves all levels of ensembles in the state of Nebraska — middle school, high school and college/university groups. The festival will include a performance and clinic for each participating band.

The clinic is given by an expert in the field of concert band/music education. This year’s festival will provide an opportunity for bands to submit a high-quality video recording in lieu of a live performance. Fourteen bands are scheduled to perform.

The KHS Symphonic Band performs at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and the KHS Wind Ensemble performs at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Jazz Festival

Kearney High School will host the NSBA State Jazz Festival Friday and Saturday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center.

The competition portion of the event for all high school classes will take place Friday. The competition portion of the event for all middle school and non-competitive bands will be Saturday.

Any band is able to participate as a festival band on either day to receive a divisional rating without entering into the competition. All bands performing will do a 25-minute performance followed by a 25-minute clinic with a renowned jazz educator.

Thirty bands are scheduled to perform during the two days.

The KHS Jazz Ensemble performs at 8:10 p.m. Friday and the KHS Jazz Lab Band performs at 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

“We are so blessed to live in such a supportive and thriving community. Kearney High School is one of the finest high school buildings in the state, and it is so exciting to have bands from all over Nebraska come together in our community to make music, learn and encourage each other. I am so proud and thankful for our great staff, students, parents and community members who make this possible,” said Nathan LeFeber, director of bands at Kearney High School.

The public is invited to both festivals. Entry is freewill donation for the Concert Band Festival on Wednesday. The entry is $5 for adults and $3 for students for the jazz festival on Friday and Saturday.