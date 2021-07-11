Humphrey Hawksley's latest book 'Man on Fire,' brings pending catastrophe on border islands

The third book in the series features the special forces agent. The author tells the story of an advanced weapon that could cripple civilization as it is currently known. As world leaders gather for the signing of a new European security treaty, Rake enters a desperate race against time to prevent a catastrophe beyond imagining.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Former British Cabinet Minister Sir Oliver Letwin, author of “Apocalypse How,” said of Hawksley’s thriller, “This is not just a page-turner; it is also a wake-up call.”

Hawksley talked about the recent spate of ransomware attacks.

“That’s just the tip of the iceberg,” he said, alluding to events that could disrupt the interconnectedness of society.

The former correspondent began the series in 2019 with “Man on Ice.” Rake watches as a fleet of Russian military helicopters head straight for his home on Little Diomede Island, population 80. In his next installment of the story, Hawksley follows surgeon Carrie Walker, Rake’s former fiancée, as she resumes contact with an uncle, set in the novel, “Man on Fire” published in 2020.