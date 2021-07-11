Humphrey Hawksley's latest book 'Man on Fire,' brings pending catastrophe on border islands

As a journalist, Humphrey Hawksley can write a piece on international disputes with ease; it’s creating a world of fiction that challenges him.
“I can turn out a 500-word piece on a conflict between the U.S. and Russia before breakfast,” he said in an interview in Alaska. “But writing fiction, that takes an extra effort because I have to create the backstory of the characters and then fill in all the details of the story.”
To meet that challenge, Hawksley draws on his decades of working as a BBC foreign correspondent, a career that took him to every continent in the world. The government of Sri Lanka expelled him, he opened the BBC’s television bureau in China, authorities in Serbia had him arrested and as a journalist he initiated a global campaign against enslaved children in the chocolate industry.
After retiring from journalism, Hawksley began focusing on the world of fiction. His latest book, “Man on Fire,” released on Tuesday, continues the adventures of Maj. Rake Ozenna, a special forces agent. The conflict in the novel centers on the border between Russia and the United States, a tiny piece of global real estate in the Bering Sea. A 2-mile stretch of water separates Big Diomede Island and Little Diomede Island. Those waters also contain the border between the two superpowers.
Hawksley set his new novel on those islands.
The third book in the series features the special forces agent. The author tells the story of an advanced weapon that could cripple civilization as it is currently known. As world leaders gather for the signing of a new European security treaty, Rake enters a desperate race against time to prevent a catastrophe beyond imagining.
Former British Cabinet Minister Sir Oliver Letwin, author of “Apocalypse How,” said of Hawksley’s thriller, “This is not just a page-turner; it is also a wake-up call.”
Hawksley talked about the recent spate of ransomware attacks.
“That’s just the tip of the iceberg,” he said, alluding to events that could disrupt the interconnectedness of society.
The former correspondent began the series in 2019 with “Man on Ice.” Rake watches as a fleet of Russian military helicopters head straight for his home on Little Diomede Island, population 80. In his next installment of the story, Hawksley follows surgeon Carrie Walker, Rake’s former fiancée, as she resumes contact with an uncle, set in the novel, “Man on Fire” published in 2020.
In an interview with his publisher, Severn House, Hawksley said about the location of his novels featuring Rake, “I am fascinated by borders between hostile powers, and as soon as Sarah Palin was ridiculed for saying that Alaskans could see Russia from their backyards, I knew I had to check it out. Palin was right. Russia is barely 2 miles away and on a clear day from the island of Little Diomede, it’s as if you can reach out and touch it. I was struck by the emptiness. There are no flags, no border marking, nothing to say that here is the frontier between the two most powerful enemies of Earth. Then came the questions moving towards the narrative arc of a thriller that would do justice to this remote and dramatic setting.”
Hawksley noted that the international border has cut through Eskimo families and communities, native people who crossed back and forth between the two islands for centuries.
“Now, they are separated by what is known as the Ice Curtain,” the author said. “With ramped-up tension between Moscow and Washington, what would the U.S. do if Russia just took the island of Little Diomede? Why is it so unprotected, no police, no Alaskan National Guard, no fence? Nothing but ice and sea. Is there an unwritten agreement between Moscow and Washington to keep this border quiet?”