Human trafficking topic of event at Kearney's St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

KEARNEY — Human trafficking and how to stop it will be the topic of an event planned Thursday evening at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Kearney.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The event will be 7 p.m. Thursday at the church at 2304 Second Ave.

The gathering will be in service of worship, awareness and intercession for those caught in human trafficking.

More information is available at 308-236-5821.