Human sexuality: Acceptance and love in the Bible will be explored at St. Luke's program

KEARNEY — As students make plans to visit loved ones this holiday season, some are apprehensive because their friends and families may condemn their sexual preferences.

That’s why the Rev. Stephanie Swinnea is offering “Come Unto Me,” a Bible study exploring acceptance and human sexuality, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 2304 Second Ave.

Swinnea, rector at St. Luke’s, said she will provide a fresh and affirming look at mercy, love, acceptance and a place to belong, using Scriptures especially concerning people who are gay, bisexual, queer or transgender.

“It is important for every individual to find a place of belonging in the pages of scripture,” she said.

Speakers will include Swinnea and Luis Olivas, interim director of the Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Swinnea has presented this material at least four times since she arrived in Kearney in 2017. She chose the November date because many students are likely to be going home for family gatherings now.

“Hoping for happy reunions, these events have sometimes proven to be devastating to young people. The criticisms and rejection can lead to suicides and suicide attempts,” she said.

Swinnea said a licensed counselor who deals with these issues in Kearney told her, “This information can save lives.”

Swinnea said she was “frustrated with the lack of meaningful reevaluation of what the Bible really said about human sexuality, so I did my research for this study during my ministry in Oklahoma and presented my findings to my congregation there around 2014.”

She said science supports the probability that human sexuality is determined in the womb and is not necessarily identical to male/female anatomy in the brain and other organs.

“There are cells that contribute to sexuality as well. Hormones make a contribution,” she said. “An individual has no responsibility for either their anatomy nor their sexuality,” she said. “Does God, then, reject the individual whom God has made? My studies suggest that scriptures have been interpreted through the lenses of culture, rather than objectively letting the text speak for itself.”

Campus Pride, a major resource for LGBTQ+ leadership development, diversity inclusion and advocacy within higher education, selected UNK for its 2022 “Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students” list.

The list includes 40 four-year schools across the U.S. UNK is the only school in Nebraska with a five-star rating from Campus Pride, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a safer college environment for the LGBTQ+ community.

The cost of “Come Unto Me” is $35 per person and $15 for students. Lunch is included. To register, call 308-235-5821 or e-mail kearneyreddoorchurch@gmail.com.