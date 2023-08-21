KEARNEY — A clinical case of West Nile virus has been detected in a human in the Two Rivers Public Health Department seven-county area.

Those counties include Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

Laboratory testing for the virus is reported by hospitals or by locations collecting blood donations.

About one in five people who are infected with WNV develop a fever with other symptoms, such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

Most people recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months. Serious symptoms occur in fewer than 1% of infected people.

WNV can be transmitted to humans through mosquito bites. To prevent mosquito bites, the public should remove standing water from their properties, use EPA-registered insect repellents, and wear long-sleeved pants and shirts. There is no West Nile Virus vaccine for humans.

For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154. Its regular office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.