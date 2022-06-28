Hub's Mary Jane Skala wins 10 awards in national journalism competition

KEARNEY — Mary Jane Skala, a features writer, health reporter and a personal columnist for the Kearney Hub, was the runner-up in the Sweepstakes Competition in the National Federation of Press Women 2022 Communications Contest.

The award was presented Saturday at the NFPW annual conference in Fargo, N.D.

Overall, Skala won 10 awards — one second place, four third place and five honorable mention — in the contest, which honored communicators across the country for their work in newspapers, public relations, social media, radio and TV, collegiate journalism and more for work done in 2021.

The journalist who amasses the most points in the contest wins the Sweepstakes Award. Skala tied with another winner as runner-up for that prize. Skala won the NFPW Sweepstakes Award in 1996 and 2020 and was first runner-up last year.

Skala’s 2022 prizes included:

Second Place:

- Specialty articles, Style: “The farm a dream come true,” about transforming a barn into a wedding venue near Gibbon

Third place:

- Personal column: “Memory of COVID losses” and “Fifty years behind them”

- Specialty articles, green/environmental: “Playing in the Flowers,” about a woman’s flower garden north of Kearney

- Specialty articles, education: “Sharing the light of love and kindness,” about a first-grade teacher who wrote a children’s book after the sudden death of her husband

- Specialty articles, religion: “Seeking answers to tough questions,” about a pastor at Trinity Presbyterian Church who lost his young wife to ALS

Honorable mention:

- Personality profile: “Nyquist cherishes family, farm and country,” about 100-year-old Roland Nyquist

- Specialty articles, food: “Bless this food,” about feasts prepared by the Rev. Neil Hock from the Newman Center at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

- Specialty articles, social issues: “Sacred drumbeat nurtures priest’s spirit,” about the Rev. Art Faesser’s collection of Sioux artwork and handcrafted items

- Specialty articles, physical health: “We have diabetes - hear us now,” about teens and college students who have Type I diabetes

- Specialty articles, travel: “Happy after Hopi haircut,” a personal story about a hair salon on Arizona’s Hopi Indian Reservation.

Also, Retired Hub reporter Lori Potter received six awards for work she did prior to her retirement in 2021:

- First place, photo essay: Sumner Rodeo

- Second place, photography-writer: “Branding Day” at the Cross Diamond Ranch near Smithfield

- Honorable mention, single photograph, General Photo: sunrise over the Platte River during crane season

- Honorable mention, specialty articles, agriculture: “Beef is best,” about the Swanson family’s Scottish-Highland cattle in Harlan County

- Honorable mention, specialty articles, business: “Snow had no idea he’d run a sawmill someday,” about Rastus Snow’s sawmill near Litchfield

- Honorable mention, specialty articles, personal essay: Potter’s pioneer ancestors in Red Cloud

Another Kearney winner was Erika Pritchard, digital content creator at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She won two awards:

- First place, feature story, online publication: “Phadisiana Smith-Whiteside overcomes obstacles to be first in family to attend college,” which appeared in UNK News

- Third place, special articles, science or technology: “More than Pretty Plants: UNK students, faculty use greenhouse for research.”

Three staff members at the Grand Island Independent also took home national honors. They are reporters Terri Hahn and Jessica Votipka, and Bette Pore, the Independent’s executive editor who retired in 2021.

Hahn won two awards:

- Second place in publication (newspaper) regularly edited by entrant, for the Grand Island Independent

- Honorable mention, headlines.

Pore won three awards:

- First place, editing of a single page in a newspaper section or supplement

- Second place, newspaper page design

- Third place, editorial, “Free speech vital for student journalists”

Votipka won two honorable mention prizes:

- In-depth reporting: “Former student remembers growing up a student of color at GIPS”

- Sportswriting: “Senior high girls wrestling,” about building the girls wrestling program at Grand Island High School.