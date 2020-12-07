How to visit Santa - safely - in the Kearney area this holiday season

KEARNEY — Santa Claus still will be coming to town this year in various ways.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, organizations are finding creative ways to keep holiday traditions alive while keeping community members safe.
If families venture to the Hilltop Mall in Kearney, children will have a chance to chat with Santa via technology. Brian Baer with Baer Studios has been in charge of Santa visits and photos at the mall for the past four years. This year’s visits with Santa took months to plan, Baer said.
“We threw a bunch of options out and settled on technology on what kept us socially distanced and safe,” he continued.
Baer calls the visits FaceTime with Santa.
Kids can get cozy by sitting on Santa’s chair in front of a 65-inch television that is turned vertically in order to look like a giant iPhone. Families are told Santa Claus is working from home at the North Pole with the elves this year but he still wants to talk to the kids in Kearney. The kids can talk to Santa over the giant “phone” and get their photo taken.
“There is no sitting on Santa’s lap. That is about the only thing that is different. People have been very understanding to the fact and the challenges we have. For the most part, people have been pretty thankful,” Baer said.
The mall’s Santa, Ken Tracy, also has been adaptable this year and made the scene even more realistic by bringing in toys he has crafted.
“His personal hobby is wood carving. He has brought in some toys that he has in different stages of sanding and carving. Santa is the head elf, the head toymaker. He is making them right there,” Baer said. “His heart is huge and definitely in the right place. He has adapted really well to this.”
Tracy also takes a ride around the mall in a golf cart at the beginning of the day greeting shoppers before hopping in his sleigh to the North Pole. He also has an extra screen where he can view people strolling through the mall, and he can interact with them.
“We are using every bit of technology we have to our advantage,” Baer said.
Baer and his team create a special memento families can purchase that will feature Santa holding a picture frame with their children’s photo inside. Baer also had to rethink the viewing station in order to maintain proper social distance. A remote monitor is set up for customers to view the pictures 8 to 10 feet from the employees, and there are barriers and masks in place. Santa will be at the Hilltop Mall each Saturday and Sunday through Christmas, as well as Dec. 22-23.
Although Santa will not be in downtown Kearney during the remainder of this holiday season, kids may mail their letters to him through Kearney Park and Recreation’s Santa Mail Box located in front of Nelson’s Furniture in downtown Kearney. Letters with a return address dropped in the mailbox until Dec. 20 will receive a response back from Santa.
The Don Sjogren Community YMCA’s Light Up the Y event at 5 p.m. Sunday in Holdrege will feature a tree-lighting ceremony, gingerbread house decorating and visits with Santa Claus. Executive branch director Janell Brown said they had to get creative this year to keep these traditions alive. Santa will sit in the back of a old pickup, and kids can pass by to get their photo taken and drop their letters to him in a mailbox.
“It feels like almost anything we do anymore takes a little bit of brainstorming, creativity session,” Brown said about finding different ways to keep the traditions going while keeping everyone safe.
Kids may not be able to visit Santa in his cottage in downtown Holdrege this year, but they still can take the traditional firetruck ride with the “big guy” beginning at 4th Avenue Coffee. While they wait their turn, participants may enjoy hot cocoa and a coloring contest for kids sponsored by Dairy Queen and the Holdrege Ambassadors.
Only one family will be able to ride on the truck at a time, and the truck is sanitized between rides. Santa will wear a mask, and it’s requested all participants also wear masks.
Brown said although it’s taken months of planning and preparation to bring Santa to town, it’s been worth it.
“I think just being able to continue those normal traditions even if they have kind of a new way or new twist to them, it provides some ... consistency and celebration,” she said.
