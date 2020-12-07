How to visit Santa - safely - in the Kearney area this holiday season

The mall’s Santa, Ken Tracy, also has been adaptable this year and made the scene even more realistic by bringing in toys he has crafted.

“His personal hobby is wood carving. He has brought in some toys that he has in different stages of sanding and carving. Santa is the head elf, the head toymaker. He is making them right there,” Baer said. “His heart is huge and definitely in the right place. He has adapted really well to this.”

Tracy also takes a ride around the mall in a golf cart at the beginning of the day greeting shoppers before hopping in his sleigh to the North Pole. He also has an extra screen where he can view people strolling through the mall, and he can interact with them.

“We are using every bit of technology we have to our advantage,” Baer said.

Baer and his team create a special memento families can purchase that will feature Santa holding a picture frame with their children’s photo inside. Baer also had to rethink the viewing station in order to maintain proper social distance. A remote monitor is set up for customers to view the pictures 8 to 10 feet from the employees, and there are barriers and masks in place. Santa will be at the Hilltop Mall each Saturday and Sunday through Christmas, as well as Dec. 22-23.