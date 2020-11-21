Housing market active in Kearney during pandemic

He said the fastest-selling properties were priced $135,000 to $250,000, many of which sold in only 10 days. Janssen, also an agent with Coldwell Banker, was involved in the sale of a $450,000 property. It was on and off the market in just seven days.

Asking prices gradually inched upward to reflect the high demand, Geiser said. “When you keep selling for full price and there are three buyers, you’re going to list them for a little more.”

According to Geiser, of the 294 closed transactions reported on Kearney MLS listings, properties averaged 54 days on the market. The median (middle) was 22 days on the market.

He said the average asking price was $227,900, and the average selling price was $224,500. The median asking price was $215,000 and the median selling price was $210,000.

During one of the pandemic’s most competitive periods — June 1-Sept. 30 — there were 191 transactions. Average days on the market was 45 and median days on the market was 16.

“They were selling at 99% of the asking price,” Geiser said.

The February-September frenzy also was intense and productive for Janssen, but during the rush there were many experiences that reminded her why she is a real estate agent.