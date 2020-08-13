YORK — Kearney-based Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska received $200,000 as one of the organizations that were awarded more than $10 million for affordable housing projects.
After cutting the ribbon on Wednesday to open York’s new Creekside Apartments — housing made possible by Nebraska’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the 26 recipients selected by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to receive money from the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund for 2020.
In addition to Mid-Nebraska’s $200,000 award, South Central Economic Development District Inc. of Holdrege was awarded $40,000.
“To grow Nebraska, we need a strong supply of quality, affordable homes to welcome working families to our communities,” said Ricketts. “Programs like the Rural Workforce Housing Fund and the Affordable Housing Trust Fund provide Nebraska’s rural communities with more of the tools they need to grow.”
Creekside Apartments cost $5.2 million to build and features 48 one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The apartments were made possible by a $323,000 grant from the Rural Workforce Development Housing Fund, combined with local contributions.