 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
House fire Wednesday in Kearney causes $225,000 damage
0 comments
top story

House fire Wednesday in Kearney causes $225,000 damage

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
La Vista Road structure fire

When Kearney Volunteer Fire Department firefighters arrived at the scene of a reported structure fire, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the southwest corner of the house at 26 La Vista Road.

 Ana Salazar, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a structure fire Wednesday in Kearney that caused an estimated $225,000 damage.

At 12:26 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to 26 La Vista Road for a structure fire. When they arrived heavy smoke and flames were coming from the southwest corner of the house.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No one was inside the house at the time of the fire.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which was under control by 12:53 p.m.

Firefighters estimate damage to the house at $200,000 and damage to contents at $25,000. The house is owned by Gary Tiede of Kearney.

The fire also melted the siding on a neighboring house owned by the Kearney Housing Authority.

One engine, one ladder truck, three utility vehicles and 35 firefighters responded to the scene.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Plans for first sustainable city on Mars unveiled

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News