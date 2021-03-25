House fire Wednesday in Kearney causes $225,000 damage

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a structure fire Wednesday in Kearney that caused an estimated $225,000 damage.

At 12:26 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to 26 La Vista Road for a structure fire. When they arrived heavy smoke and flames were coming from the southwest corner of the house.

No one was inside the house at the time of the fire.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which was under control by 12:53 p.m.

Firefighters estimate damage to the house at $200,000 and damage to contents at $25,000. The house is owned by Gary Tiede of Kearney.

The fire also melted the siding on a neighboring house owned by the Kearney Housing Authority.

One engine, one ladder truck, three utility vehicles and 35 firefighters responded to the scene.