House fire Friday in Kearney ruled accidental, still under investigation

KEARNEY — The cause of a Friday morning house fire remains under investigation by the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office.

Around 7:15 a.m. a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from a single-story house at 1705 Second Ave. An adult male who lived in the house was home at the time of the fire, but left unharmed before firefighters arrived, said Jeremy Feusner, chief of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department.

The man was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan for minor injuries.

The investigation determined the fire, which started in the living room area of a couch, was accidental, however, it remains under investigation. The fire was contained to the living room, Feusner said, although there was heat and smoke damage throughout the house.

According Buffalo County online records, the 842-square-foot house is owned by Paul Londer. Feusner estimated damage to the house at $20,000, while property damage was estimated at $2,000.

Two KVFD engines, one ladder truck, one utility truck, Good Sam paramedics, the Kearney Police Department and an investigator all responded to the scene.