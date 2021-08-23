House Ag Committee leader learns about Nebraska irrigation, conservation work

AXTELL — Recent rain in the Axtell area meant only a few pivot systems were running when Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, ranking Republican on the House Agriculture Committee, visited the area Saturday morning to learn about irrigation.
Water was running through a Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District canal, delivering Platte River water to one of Dudley Nelson’s fields. Nelson and CNPPID General Manager Devin Brundage gave Thompson a quick overview of the Holdrege-based district that primarily serves irrigators in Gosper, Phelps and Kearney counties.
The congressman noted that while one Nelson field was being irrigated with surface water, another across the road had a groundwater-fed pivot. “I can’t think of a better place to get a good view of irrigation,” Thompson said.
The 13-year veteran of the U.S. House of Representatives represents a central Pennsylvania district near Penn State University — it had been in his district until the last redistricting — that covers 24% of the state’s land mass. Thompson, 62, lives at Howard, population 700, and worked in the health care rehabilitation services industry for 28 years.
Agriculture is Pennsylvania’s top industry and dairy is the top commodity, with dairy animals making up an estimated 60% of the state’s cattle, Thompson said. Other products include corn and soybeans mostly used within the state as livestock feed, mushrooms and hardwoods, mostly cherry. There is a corn-based ethanol plant in his congressional district.
“The difference (between the two states) is scope and size,” Thompson said, noting that Pennsylvania farms probably average 300 acres.
“For the most part, we don’t irrigate ... Certainly not to the scale that Nebraska does.”
Nebraska Farm Bureau hosted Thompson’s two-day tour that included Friday stops at the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center at Clay Center and the Chief Ethanol Fuel plant at Hastings.
Saturday’s focus was on why irrigation is vital for to Nebraska farmers’ ability to consistently produce grains and meat for the nation and the world.
Nebraska’s NRDs
“He (Thompson) doesn’t have much background in irrigation, so we wanted to highlight our unique system of natural resources districts,” said Tri-Basin NRD General Manager John Thorburn of Holdrege. “... He was very interested, particularly, in our groundwater quality methods to control nitrates.”
“There is nothing really comparable in the United States or anywhere in the world,” said Greg Ibach of Sumner, a former Nebraska Department of Agriculture and USDA undersecretary in the Trump Administration, said about the 23 watershed-based NRDs.
Ibach said that when he talks to people in other states or nations about the NRDs, they are most fascinated to learn they are locally controlled and “the farmers are regulating themselves.”
Thorburn and other tour participants told Thompson that the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Congress must continue programs offering funds to ag producers interested in technologies that provide economic and conservation benefits. EQIP, the Environmental Quality Incentives Program widely used by Nebraska farmers, was singled out.
Thompson said he learned a lot about the value of EQIP on Saturday, such as how the funds are invested in water conservation practices like changing pivot sprinkler heads, using soil moisture sensors and controlling irrigation systems remotely by cellphone.
“One of the very important things happening here in Nebraska is cooperation,” CNPPID’s Brundage said about another message for Thompson.
That includes NRDs that manage groundwater; local and county governments; the state Department of Natural Resources that oversees surface water; federal agencies such as the departments of Agriculture, Interior and Energy; water resources stakeholders; conservation groups, and basinwide efforts like the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program that involve all of the above, plus other states.
30 by 30
The bigger picture on climate and conservation issues also was discussed during Thompson’s two-day visit to south-central Nebraska.
“We’re trying to help politicians in D.C. understand the ag producers’ perspectives,” Ibach said, particularly related to the Biden Administration’s proposed 30 by 30 initiative, which intends to conserve 30% of the nation’s land and water by 2030 to protect biodiversity and mitigate climate change.
Ibach noted that among conservation practices already used by Nebraska ag producers are no-till, minimum-till and ridge-till farming; crop and grazing rotations; technologies to monitor and manage fertilizer and irrigation water use; and enrolling marginal land in the federal Conservation Reserve Program.
“USDA and Congress need to recognize what we’re already doing and not just add on to that,” he said, adding that they also must maintain programs, like EQIP, that help producers implement conservation practices, rather than focus only on greenhouse gases and carbon sequestration.
Tri-Basin’s Thorburn said Thompson mentioned private-public partnerships that could provide carbon credit payments to fund measures to enhance carbon sequestration. Thorburn added that unpredictable carbon markets make it hard to value such credits or know how such a system might work.
“Taking productive farm ground out of production is not conducive to feeding the United States and the world,” Ibach said.
Among the initiatives he’s working on in his new role as undersecretary in residence at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources is to offer 30 years of UNL data on cover crops and carbon sequestration to federal policymakers.
“The opportunity is it gives us a platform to advocate for what we’re already doing and the strong conservation work we have here in Nebraska,” Ibach said. “So let’s give us credit for what we’re already doing and you might see that 30 by 30 goals are already being met (in the state) for conservation and sustainability.”