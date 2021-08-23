House Ag Committee leader learns about Nebraska irrigation, conservation work

“The difference (between the two states) is scope and size,” Thompson said, noting that Pennsylvania farms probably average 300 acres.

“For the most part, we don’t irrigate ... Certainly not to the scale that Nebraska does.”

Nebraska Farm Bureau hosted Thompson’s two-day tour that included Friday stops at the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center at Clay Center and the Chief Ethanol Fuel plant at Hastings.

Saturday’s focus was on why irrigation is vital for to Nebraska farmers’ ability to consistently produce grains and meat for the nation and the world.

Nebraska’s NRDs

“He (Thompson) doesn’t have much background in irrigation, so we wanted to highlight our unique system of natural resources districts,” said Tri-Basin NRD General Manager John Thorburn of Holdrege. “... He was very interested, particularly, in our groundwater quality methods to control nitrates.”

“There is nothing really comparable in the United States or anywhere in the world,” said Greg Ibach of Sumner, a former Nebraska Department of Agriculture and USDA undersecretary in the Trump Administration, said about the 23 watershed-based NRDs.

