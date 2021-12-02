 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hot Meals USA to serve Christmas meals in Kearney
0 Comments
top story

Hot Meals USA to serve Christmas meals in Kearney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dick Cochran

Dick Cochran puts in up to 60 hours a week, all unpaid, to keep the food program moving.

 Mary Jane Skala, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — For the second year in a row, Hot Meals USA will offer a free dinner on Christmas Day.

Because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the annual open-to-the-public Christmas dinner at First United Methodist Church has been canceled, so the congregation stepped up to help Hot Meals, said the Rev. Matt Fowler, senior pastor.

The Christmas dinner is a 47-year tradition at the church, serving more than 200 people each year, but last year it was canceled because of COVID-19. The church made the same decision this year as COVID-19 cases remain high in the region.

Meals will be offered drive-thru style 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 25 at Mom & Dad’s Bar-B-Que and Catering at 222 W. 42nd St. They will be delivered to homes.

Meals will be delivered to employees at hospitals, nursing homes, the Buffalo County Jail and police and fire departments.

The church will be the major sponsor for the Hot Meals USA dinners. Hot Meals will cook the dinners and serve them. It expects to prepare between 3,500 and 4,000 meals, said Dick Cochran, its founder and president.

“When others can’t, we will get it done,” he added.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We thought long about making this commitment, but after talking to our food bank partners, we just couldn’t stand by and let our people in need go without this Christmas,” he said.

Meals are expected to include ham, corn, mashed potatoes, a roll and cake, although he said vegetables may vary due to product shortages.

So far, 20 volunteers have signed up, but Cochran needs between 15 and 20 more to help put food in plastic foam containers and pass them out or deliver them. He acknowledged that volunteers may be difficult to get on Christmas Eve, when preparations will begin, and Christmas morning, but last year volunteers stepped up, and he expects they will again.

The Jubilee Center will begin taking calls for dinner delivery around Dec. 15. While meals are free, donations will be appreciated. “People can throw some money in the bucket when they pick up their meals, or just enjoy a meal on us,” he said.

Also, businesses are invited to help sponsor the meals. Any extra donations will go toward the purchase of a Hot Meals USA camper to be used by crews who feed people after natural disasters.

“As we go out to areas affected by storms, we are having to sleep on the ground, and most of us are getting a little long in the tooth to be doing that,” Cochran said.

Meanwhile, Hot Meals USA is cooking for military training units in Yutan this weekend, and delivering food to Omaha, Ashland and Lincoln. Since this is a paid venture, Cochran expects to purchase another equipped trailer with that money. “Whoever’s heard of a charity working its way to funding itself?” Cochran said.

He began that assignment in October and will continue until October 2022. He has served more than 5,000 meals in two months.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

World's fastest Rubik's Cubers prep for World Cup

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney driver faces year in jail after killing pedestrian in March
Local News

Kearney driver faces year in jail after killing pedestrian in March

John Paul, 44, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Buffalo County Court to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in Powell’s death. Powell died after Paul lost control of the vehicle he was driving in the 900 block of East 44th Street and struck Powell as she walked with her daughter Eleanor Powell, 19, also of Kearney.

38 COVID-19 admissions were reported by Kearney area hospitals
Local News

38 COVID-19 admissions were reported by Kearney area hospitals

  • Updated

For the seventh straight week, the Two Rivers Public Health Department remains in the “red,” or pandemic, level. The dial has been firmly sitting in the pandemic level for seven consecutive weeks, or every week since Sept. 29. That matches the dial’s seven consecutive weeks in the pandemic level Oct. 29-Dec. 17, 2020. 

Colorado man identified as victim in last week’s burn death in Buffalo County
Local News

Colorado man identified as victim in last week’s burn death in Buffalo County

Christopher L. McKitrick, 53, formerly of Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been identified as the victim in last week’s burn death. On Nov. 23, McKitrick was transported from Crossroads Homeless Shelter at 1404 E. 39th St. in Kearney to CHI Health Good Samaritan with severe burn injuries. He later was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln where he died the following day.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News