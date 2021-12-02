Hot Meals USA to serve Christmas meals in Kearney

KEARNEY — For the second year in a row, Hot Meals USA will offer a free dinner on Christmas Day.
Because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the annual open-to-the-public Christmas dinner at First United Methodist Church has been canceled, so the congregation stepped up to help Hot Meals, said the Rev. Matt Fowler, senior pastor.
The Christmas dinner is a 47-year tradition at the church, serving more than 200 people each year, but last year it was canceled because of COVID-19. The church made the same decision this year as COVID-19 cases remain high in the region.
Meals will be offered drive-thru style 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 25 at Mom & Dad’s Bar-B-Que and Catering at 222 W. 42nd St. They will be delivered to homes.
Meals will be delivered to employees at hospitals, nursing homes, the Buffalo County Jail and police and fire departments.
The church will be the major sponsor for the Hot Meals USA dinners. Hot Meals will cook the dinners and serve them. It expects to prepare between 3,500 and 4,000 meals, said Dick Cochran, its founder and president.
“When others can’t, we will get it done,” he added.
“We thought long about making this commitment, but after talking to our food bank partners, we just couldn’t stand by and let our people in need go without this Christmas,” he said.
Meals are expected to include ham, corn, mashed potatoes, a roll and cake, although he said vegetables may vary due to product shortages.
So far, 20 volunteers have signed up, but Cochran needs between 15 and 20 more to help put food in plastic foam containers and pass them out or deliver them. He acknowledged that volunteers may be difficult to get on Christmas Eve, when preparations will begin, and Christmas morning, but last year volunteers stepped up, and he expects they will again.
The Jubilee Center will begin taking calls for dinner delivery around Dec. 15. While meals are free, donations will be appreciated. “People can throw some money in the bucket when they pick up their meals, or just enjoy a meal on us,” he said.
Also, businesses are invited to help sponsor the meals. Any extra donations will go toward the purchase of a Hot Meals USA camper to be used by crews who feed people after natural disasters.
“As we go out to areas affected by storms, we are having to sleep on the ground, and most of us are getting a little long in the tooth to be doing that,” Cochran said.
Meanwhile, Hot Meals USA is cooking for military training units in Yutan this weekend, and delivering food to Omaha, Ashland and Lincoln. Since this is a paid venture, Cochran expects to purchase another equipped trailer with that money. “Whoever’s heard of a charity working its way to funding itself?” Cochran said.
He began that assignment in October and will continue until October 2022. He has served more than 5,000 meals in two months.