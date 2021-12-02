Hot Meals USA to serve Christmas meals in Kearney

Meals are expected to include ham, corn, mashed potatoes, a roll and cake, although he said vegetables may vary due to product shortages.

So far, 20 volunteers have signed up, but Cochran needs between 15 and 20 more to help put food in plastic foam containers and pass them out or deliver them. He acknowledged that volunteers may be difficult to get on Christmas Eve, when preparations will begin, and Christmas morning, but last year volunteers stepped up, and he expects they will again.

The Jubilee Center will begin taking calls for dinner delivery around Dec. 15. While meals are free, donations will be appreciated. “People can throw some money in the bucket when they pick up their meals, or just enjoy a meal on us,” he said.

Also, businesses are invited to help sponsor the meals. Any extra donations will go toward the purchase of a Hot Meals USA camper to be used by crews who feed people after natural disasters.

“As we go out to areas affected by storms, we are having to sleep on the ground, and most of us are getting a little long in the tooth to be doing that,” Cochran said.