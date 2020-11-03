Hot Meals USA to provide free Thanksgiving dinner

KEARNEY — “Who would’ve thought a little germ would change everything?”
That’s what Dick Cochran said when he learned that COVID-19 has canceled the free Thanksgiving dinners served by the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens for the last 35 years.
Cochran’s nonprofit, Hot Meals USA, has stepped up to the plate, literally.
It will serve free turkey, mashed potatoes, yams, corn, green beans, rolls and pumpkin pie from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 26 at Mom and Dad’s Bar-B-Que and Catering, 222 42nd St. Reservations must be made by Nov. 23.
“Rather than a year to plan and organize, we have 26 days, but we know the menu, we have the equipment and we have the location. We’ll do all we can to ensure that Thanksgiving stays the same for the folks in need,” he said.
Meals will be carry-out and delivery only from Mom and Dad’s Bar-B-Que and Catering, the business Cochran owned before he retired. It is run by his son now.
Cochran also will deliver Thanksgiving dinners to employees at hospitals, law enforcement, nursing homes and the county jail. The KACC did this as well.
Assisting with the event will be the Kearney Area Community Foundation, the Salvation Army, the Kearney Jubilee Center and the Buffalo County Community Partners. Other groups are expected to participate, Cochran said.
Now, all Cochran needs are 80 volunteers and $15,000 to pay for the food.
‘Call Dick’
The idea for the dinner was sparked Thursday after a Zoom conversation between three leaders in Kearney’s nonprofit community: Judi Sickler, CEO and president of the KACF, Lisa Lieth, case manager of the Salvation Army, and Denise Zwiener, executive director of BCCP. They worried about how people in need would get Thanksgiving dinners with the KACC tradition canceled.
“We discussed a lot of different scenarios, and Judy said, ‘Let’s call Dick,’” Zwiener said. Sickler did. He quickly got on board. He also won quick approval from Two Rivers Public Health Department, which must OK public events during COVID-19.
Support Local Journalism
“We built Hot Meals USA to provide meals to people during disasters, This virus has changed our old definition of ‘disasters,’” he said.
800 pounds of turkey
Cochran will need 800 pounds of turkey, 170 gallons of potatoes and 150 gallons of green beans. He’s planning to prepare 3,000 meals. “We’ll be busy for awhile, but it won’t be that tough,” he said.
Cochran will prepare the meals at Mom and Dad’s because he has a Serv-Save certified kitchen that is inspected three times a year. “We talked about the fairgrounds, but there’s no kitchen there,” he said.
People picking up meals will approach Mom and Dad’s from the front, or east side, of the restaurant. Volunteers will bring plastic foam containers out to waiting cars. Meals to be delivered will be carried out to waiting drivers at the back door.
Volunteers packing up meals inside will be socially distanced. “We can have 25 to 30 people in there all spread out to keep everybody safe,” said Cochran, a veteran restaurateur who moved to Kearney from Joplin, Missouri, in 2012.
Turkeys will be roasted outside under a big tent behind the restaurant, “so if it snows or rains, it will be protected,” he said.
Hot Meals history
Hot Meals U.S.A. was founded in 2018 and raced into action after a flood in this region in March 2019. Another flood hit in July that year. Cochran and his team of volunteers served more meals.
Last March, after COVID-19 slammed into the community, he began serving again.
In March through June, Hot Meals volunteers prepared an average of 1,000 hot lunches every day for takeout and delivery in the MONA parking lot. This year, he has served 155,000 hot meals to people in Buffalo, Dawson and Hall counties.
In recent weeks, he has fed Iowans affected by the derecho (severe winds) in August. The weekend of Oct. 23-25, he served meals in Cedar Rapids and handed out four semi loads of food boxes. That added 18,000 more meals to his 2020 total.
“Obviously, 2020 has changed everything we knew about disasters,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.