Hot Meals USA to help feed firefighters in wildfire

KEARNEY — Hot Meals USA will head to the Thomas County Fairgrounds in Thedford today to feed 250 firefighters who are fighting a massive wildfire in the Nebraska National Forest.

Dick Cochran, founder of Hot Meals USA, the Kearney-based Christian nonprofit that feeds people and first responders after natural disasters, said two trailers and a cooler trailer will make the trip and serve supper Tuesday evening. Three meals are planned for Wednesday and beyond as long as the need continues.

The Bovee Fire broke out Sunday about three miles south of the Bessey Ranger District office. By Monday afternoon, it had spread 15 miles north and consumed 15,000 acres, including the Bessey Nursery, CCC Campground and the lodge and camper cabins at the Nebraska 4H camp.

Since its founding in late 2018, Hot Meals USA has served meals after floods, tornadoes, derechos and other disasters in Nebraska, Texas, Iowa, Missouri and Kentucky. It fed people in the Kearney area and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations are welcome. They can be sent to Hot Meals USA at 22 W. 56th St., Suite 107, Kearney 68847, or dropped off at Mom & Dad’s Bar-B-Que at 222 W. 42nd St. Cochran can be reached at 308-440-7836.