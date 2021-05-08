Hot Meals USA to get permanent facility in Kearney

KEARNEY — After two years of running Hot Meals USA with a pickup and a cellphone, founder and President Dick Cochran will build the nonprofit a home.

No site has been chosen yet, but it will be in Kearney, Cochran said.

The 80-by-100-square-foot building will have offices, a freezer, coolers, a shop and storage. His Hot Meals USA trailers will be able to drive into the structure, load up and move out. He expects to eventually hire 15-16 employees.

Within the next 60 days, he plans to lease office space and hire one employee to tide him over until the building is completed.

“Every day I get a million questions, so we decided, before we do something wrong, let’s take a step back,” he said. “Every day we need someone to start ordering the product. All the food that goes to Iowa starts here, too. It’s time to start sharing the load and do this the right way.”

The estimated cost of the building will be $2 million. Cochran has hired a grant-writer to help seek federal funds. “I don’t know if we qualify for any, but we’ll start there,” he said.

It was designed by Jeff Hinrichs, a retired architect with Wilkins Architecture Design Planning who has been a volunteer with Hot Meals USA