Hot Meals USA to get permanent facility in Kearney

KEARNEY — After two years of running Hot Meals USA with a pickup and a cellphone, founder and President Dick Cochran will build the nonprofit a home.
No site has been chosen yet, but it will be in Kearney, Cochran said.
The 80-by-100-square-foot building will have offices, a freezer, coolers, a shop and storage. His Hot Meals USA trailers will be able to drive into the structure, load up and move out. He expects to eventually hire 15-16 employees.
Within the next 60 days, he plans to lease office space and hire one employee to tide him over until the building is completed.
“Every day I get a million questions, so we decided, before we do something wrong, let’s take a step back,” he said. “Every day we need someone to start ordering the product. All the food that goes to Iowa starts here, too. It’s time to start sharing the load and do this the right way.”
The estimated cost of the building will be $2 million. Cochran has hired a grant-writer to help seek federal funds. “I don’t know if we qualify for any, but we’ll start there,” he said.
It was designed by Jeff Hinrichs, a retired architect with Wilkins Architecture Design Planning who has been a volunteer with Hot Meals USA
Cochran will make the official announcement Thursday at his One Million Families Served Celebration 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the MONA parking lot, 2401 Central Ave. Free dinners will be offered to anyone who drives in. “This community of 35,000 people served 1 million meals in the past year,” he said. “That’s unreal.”
Cochran, a retired restaurateur, also will be honored Monday when Sertoma Club presents him with its Service to Mankind award for 2021.
He’s humbled by that, preferring to focus on the eager volunteers who set up tables, serve the food and clean up afterward.
Last spring, Hot Meals USA served 185,000 free lunches in the MONA parking during a 10-week period when COVID-19 closed restaurants, senior centers and more. Cochran also fed people in Lexington, Wood River, Shelton and Gibbon.
In addition, he spearheaded the USDA Farmers to Families free food box program, which continues to feed people not just in the Kearney area, but all across Nebraska, from Scottsbluff east to Columbus.
He has done it all without a single government grant. He has been funded exclusively by donations.
The new facility will store and service his food trailers. He currently has two — one 24 feet long, the other 48 feet long — and is looking for a third, a 28-foot “toy hauler” which he describes as “like a camper, but the furniture can be folded up into the walls to provide 14 feet of storage.”
He had planned to buy a 53-foot semi to provide serving space and living quarters for the people who serve out in the field, but this “toy hauler” will be more efficient, provide more space and save enough money to buy two pickups to haul trailers. “We can buy two pickups, those trailers and save $175,000 in the process,” he said. That unit will be kept at St. Joseph, Missouri.
Cochran eyes a future fleet of 15 Hot Meals USA trailers. Eleven will be ready to head out to disasters in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and beyond. Four will be standing by in case the others need repairs. Repairs will take place in the new Kearney facility.