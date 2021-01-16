Hot Meals USA plans to expand to Cedar Rapids, then Missouri

KEARNEY — Like many people here, Don Peterson, a past president of Dawn Rotary, is a dedicated volunteer with Hot Meals USA, the nonprofit that provides free meals after natural disasters and emergencies.
“Dick Cochran and I joke that nothing bad ever happened here until Hot Meals came,” Peterson said.
He might be onto something.
Since Cochran founded Hot Meals in October 2017, it has fed people after two major floods in 2019. It stepped up when COVID hit, feeding 155,000 meals last spring. Last August, it fed victims in eastern Iowa after a derecho — a severe wind and rainstorm — battered the area.
Now, thanks to that derecho, Hot Meals is expanding.
By this spring, it will keep a 36-foot-long trailer permanently near Cedar Rapids. By year’s end, it hopes to establish a third location in St. Joseph, Missouri.
“I’ve learned so much,” Cochran, also president of Hot Meals, said this week. “Initially, before Iowa, we were going to purchase a 53-foot-long trailer with living quarters and use the 30-foot back part for storage, but that would give us, basically, just a 30-foot trailer.
“So we will buy a 36-foot, normal pull-type trailer. With two trailers, and two pickups to pull them, we will have the equipment to cook 15,000-20,000 meals a day,” he said.
It will also save $50,000. The 53-foot trailer would have cost $180,000, including necessary modifications. For $130,000, he can buy the 36-foot trailer, two pickups and a 36-foot-long camper that can sleep six when the trailer is assisting at a disaster site.
The new trailer will supplement Hot Meals’ other two trailers, one 24 feet long and the other 48 feet long, that will stay here. The funds to buy it will come, as does everything for Hot Meals, from donations.
Cedar Rapids disasters
After the derecho in August, Hot Meals USA sped to eastern Iowa.
“Nobody knew what we could do,” Cochran said, “but we brought in a lot of semis full of food boxes and distributed them with help from people in Rotary, Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus and Catholic Charities,” he said.
One thing led to another.
He will finalize details with people in Cedar Rapids in several weeks.
“In the last six years, the Cedar Rapids area has had five major events. Eastern Iowa is a good location. If something major happens in Omaha, trailers from both Kearney and Cedar Rapids can respond,” he said. The trailers will be maintained here, he added.
He also wants Cedar Rapids to use the Hot Meals trailer for fundraising purposes. “The more we get known, the more support we get,” he said.
He believes that if Kearney or places throughout Nebraska ever need assistance, a contingent from Cedar Rapids will bring the trailer back to help.
“It’s like when you’re young and you help friends move. When you move, they help you back,” he said. “That’s the hidden treasure of Hot Meals. If anything happens here, we’ll have more people coming here than you can shake a stick at.”
First paid employee
Hot Meals is entirely volunteer-run, but Cochran expects to hire its first paid employee to oversee the Cedar Rapids effort. Still, volunteers will be the operation’s backbone. When Hot Meals assisted after the derecho, volunteers from area Rotary, Kiwanis and the Knights of Columbus organizations were there to help.
“We served in 36 locations in 2020, and at no time were these three groups not represented,” Cochran said. “Rotary over there is quite excited about this.”
In August, it was Peterson who searched the database to identify local Rotary clubs in that area and called members.
“By the time Dick’s Hot Meals trailer pulled into town, volunteers were already there,” Peterson said. “We all put on aprons and fed a lot of people. We believe it’s important that the local Rotary clubs will organize volunteers where the vehicles are located. It’s a great concept that Dick came up with. We’ve all witnessed people coming together to help people in need.”
Help also is coming from Cash-Wa.
Since Hot Meals gets its Kearney area food from Cash-Wa, they are connecting Cochran to a similar business “that is extremely interested in working with us” in Center Point, Iowa, which is 22 miles north of Cedar Rapids right off I-380, Cochran said.
St. Joe by 2022
Cochran said the Iowa and St. Joseph expansions are “what we’ve been working for.”
He’s envisioned serving well beyond Kearney ever since founding Hot Meals USA in October 2017 and serving its first meal in March 2019. He wasn’t quite ready, but he headed out anyway, feeding 250 grateful flood victims in Dannebrog with the help of eager volunteers.
He hopes to eventually have 11 trailers stretching from Tennessee to places north and west, placed between 275 and 400 miles apart.
“Last year, the Red Cross fed over 7 million people in the U.S. during storms and wildfires. With all the food boxes and meals we did this year, we fed over 15 million,” he said.
That is a reference to Hot Meals distributing food throughout four states for the Farmer to Families Food Box program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture this year when COVID-19 hit.
“We want to be an asset to the Red Cross. Not to replace them, but to be a help to them,” he said. He has talked with the Red Cross about sites for future Hot Meals trailers, perhaps even as distant as New Mexico.
Seat-of-the-pants lessons
Hot Meals USA also served free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals in 2020 to assist the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens and the First Methodist Church, whose traditional free meals on those holidays were canceled by COVID.
“This is a crazy time. There wasn’t a lot of time to sit down, but I bet we had 300-400 volunteers in here for both meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas, not counting 100 delivery drivers,” he said.
“I didn’t get to meet them all or thank them all. This isn’t like having employees. They do 10 times better than you hope they will, and when they are done, they want to do more,” he said.
He said 2020 taught him that Hot Meals must be adaptable.
“Our usual buffet lines for serving couldn’t happen due to COVID,” he said. “And the trailer became a working unit because, due to COVID, every meal had to be packed into an individual carton.”
But he noted that within three days of being asked to serve lunches in the MONA parking lot, he got necessary approvals from government and health authorities and started cooking.
“I must be the nuttiest guy in the world. I went out to feed people with just $200, and donations just came in. If you do the right thing for the right reasons, people see that and support you,” he said.
‘They needed us’
He is excited about the Iowa project and meeting needs beyond COVID-19.
“We went to eastern Iowa this summer because they needed us. I can’t explain it, but somebody is doing something with Hot Meals who is a hell of a lot smarter than I am. I never worried about money. Things have just worked out,” he said.
Two Iowa volunteers — a retired district judge and her husband, a retired elementary school principal — “worked every day in Iowa. She told me, ‘I never heard of you, but now that I’ve seen it, this is something we want to help,’” Cochran said.