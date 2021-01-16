Hot Meals USA plans to expand to Cedar Rapids, then Missouri

Seat-of-the-pants lessons

Hot Meals USA also served free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals in 2020 to assist the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens and the First Methodist Church, whose traditional free meals on those holidays were canceled by COVID.

“This is a crazy time. There wasn’t a lot of time to sit down, but I bet we had 300-400 volunteers in here for both meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas, not counting 100 delivery drivers,” he said.

“I didn’t get to meet them all or thank them all. This isn’t like having employees. They do 10 times better than you hope they will, and when they are done, they want to do more,” he said.

He said 2020 taught him that Hot Meals must be adaptable.

“Our usual buffet lines for serving couldn’t happen due to COVID,” he said. “And the trailer became a working unit because, due to COVID, every meal had to be packed into an individual carton.”

But he noted that within three days of being asked to serve lunches in the MONA parking lot, he got necessary approvals from government and health authorities and started cooking.