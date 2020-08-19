KEARNEY — Hot Meals USA will head to Tama County, Iowa, on Thursday to feed victims and emergency workers as the state recovers from a derecho, which is a line of severe thunderstorms with hurricane-force winds, on Aug. 10 that ravaged states from eastern Nebraska through Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois.
“We will never win a fight we don’t show up for, so we’re going in as quickly as we can. As people regain power they will pitch in and help,” said Hot Meals USA Founder and President Dick Cochran of Kearney.
Sustained winds of more than 100 mph uprooted trees, damaged houses, businesses and cars and stripped roofs off structures. The storms damaged 43 percent of Iowa’s corn and soybeans. Tama County has been without power for a week and officials estimate it could be another three weeks.
The Tama County emergency manager contacted Cochran, a retired restaurateur who launched the emergency mobile food service in late 2017, and asked Hot Meals to come help.
Cochran and three members of Kearney Rotary clubs and Knights of Columbus expect to leave Thursday morning with the large Hot Meals USA food trailer and a large cooler. They will sleep in the large unit, which is equipped with beds.
Cochran expects to serve 3,000 lunches and 3,000 dinners every day for an unspecified period of time. Each meal will be individually packaged in plastic foam containers. “We will also have some breakfast items for the first responders,” he said.
Local volunteers will assist.
Initially, he will take enough food for 21,000 meals. Another semi is expected to deliver more food from Kearney next week. All the food comes from Cash-Wa.
Cochran said Tama was the hardest-hit county in Iowa. It is about five hours east of Kearney, not far north of I-80. The middle school, which had been set to open this week, suffered heavy damage.
Cochran has no idea how long he will be in Iowa.
“I thought serving lunches in Kearney (after COVID-19 broke out) was going to last a week,” he said. That effort ran from mid-March to early June.
“My hope is we can hit the ground running. No matter what, we’ll get the food cooked. We’ll learn a lot from this because conditions change, and we have to adapt and overcome. All I know is there’s a county of 33,000 people with no power and losing hope daily,” he said.
He said that once power is restored in Tama, Hot Meals USA will bring three or four truckloads of United States Department of Agriculture food boxes there “to help people get back on their feet,” he said.
Hot Meals USA has been packing food boxes six days at week since mid-July at Cash-Wa as part of the federal USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program. The boxes are distributed throughout Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota. “Now we will add a fourth state — Iowa,” Cochran said.
Cochran founded Hot Meals USA in 2018 to feed victims and emergency workers at disaster sites in the Midwest, but in the past 16 months, his focus has been in the Kearney area after two floods in 2019 and COVID-19 this year.
He said, “It’s going to be nice to be helping outside of Kearney. We weren’t meant to stay here all the time.”
Photos: Kearney first responders deliver lunches for Hot Meals USA
The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, Kearney Police Department and the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office helped Hot Meals USA to deliver meals to people quarantined in their homes Wednesday. Hundreds of other area residents waited for their free lunch in lines in their vehicles at the Museum of Nebraska Art parking lot while more than a dozen volunteers prepared the lunches, delivered them to the vehicles or directed traffic.