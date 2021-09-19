Hot Meals USA feeds Houston hospital workers

“Jake’s put together the menu and delivered food to us every day. They were tickled pink to be able to do that,” Cochran said.

“I thought we’d be loafing through four days at the convention, but we had breakfast there and then we went to work. By 8 p.m., I was sleeping,” he added. “We also fed a couple hundred meals at the convention so Rotarians could see what we can make.”

He made just one stop on his way to Houston, visiting Rotarians at Wichita, Kan., “to show them what we do and how we do it,” he said.

Pandemic pledge

Cochran was struck by the seriousness of the pandemic in Houston.

“All the hospitals were full. When we arrived, we had to sign, in writing, that we knew that hospitals were full, and that if we got hurt or sick, we’d have to leave the state for care. There was no room at any hospitals,” he said.

He and the Hendrickses also had to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks at all times.

“It was fun to get down there and help. As we were leaving, we saw hurricane signs. A tropical storm was headed toward Houston. We were going to stay an extra night, but we didn’t,” he said.