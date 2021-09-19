Hot Meals USA feeds Houston hospital workers

KEARNEY — As COVID-19 spreads like wildfire across Texas, Dick Cochran and his Hot Meals USA served 3,000 free meals last week in the Houston area.
The first 1,000 meals were for first responders and safety forces. The next 2,000 were for employees at the Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Administration Medical Center, the second largest veterans hospital in the nation.
“We drove 15 hours each way. We did 3,000 meals. Every piece of equipment worked like it was supposed to,” Cochran said.
Cochran and Jeff and Roxie Hendricks of Kearney were headed to a large Rotary convention in Houston with 400 attendees. They planned to take the trailer and serve complimentary meals in several Kansas towns along the way.
Then Bob Gehard, a past Rotary district president in Texas, asked Cochran if he could help feed hospital workers while he was in Houston.
“When Rotary learned that the veterans hospital workers needed free meals, they donated those (Kansas) meals and more,” Cochran said.
Ham and pork
The first day, Cochran set up outside an American Legion hall at suburban Pasadena, Texas. With Jeff and Roxie Hendricks and volunteers, Hot Meals served 1,000 ham dinners to police, fire and other safety forces, but “all we got to see was cars pulling up and saying, ‘We need 50 meals.’ It was all takeout,” he said.
The next day, Hot Meals USA set up outside the emergency building at the sprawling DeBakey veterans hospital that covers two square miles. The multi-storied emergency building, one of two at the Houston hospital, has 75 entrances. “We had to go into entrance 70,” Cochran said.
Cochran, the Hendricks duo and volunteers from the Rotary and the Lions clubs (“It was the first time we’ve had volunteers from the Lions Club except up in Riverdale”) distributed pork loin dinners outside 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. They served 2,000 hospital workers, or 20% of the employees, including 40 hospital administrators.
“They were so happy. They couldn’t believe we came all the way from Kearney, Nebraska, to cook them food,” Cochran said. Despite the demands of COVID, federal regulations had prevented the hospital from doing any kind of appreciation meal for employees, so “this was the first in over a year,” Cochran said.
Among patients at the hospital were soldiers who had been wounded in Afghanistan. “I can’t think of a better place to be than helping vets on the anniversary of 9/11,” Cochran said, noting that a large veterans group stepped in to volunteer to cook,
Cash-Wa connection
The food came from Jake’s Finer Food in Houston, a food service distributor and restaurant supply company, which worked with Cash-Wa Distributing in Kearney, which provides food for Hot Meals here.
“Jake’s put together the menu and delivered food to us every day. They were tickled pink to be able to do that,” Cochran said.
“I thought we’d be loafing through four days at the convention, but we had breakfast there and then we went to work. By 8 p.m., I was sleeping,” he added. “We also fed a couple hundred meals at the convention so Rotarians could see what we can make.”
He made just one stop on his way to Houston, visiting Rotarians at Wichita, Kan., “to show them what we do and how we do it,” he said.
Pandemic pledge
Cochran was struck by the seriousness of the pandemic in Houston.
“All the hospitals were full. When we arrived, we had to sign, in writing, that we knew that hospitals were full, and that if we got hurt or sick, we’d have to leave the state for care. There was no room at any hospitals,” he said.
He and the Hendrickses also had to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks at all times.
“It was fun to get down there and help. As we were leaving, we saw hurricane signs. A tropical storm was headed toward Houston. We were going to stay an extra night, but we didn’t,” he said.
Cochran left Sept. 8 and returned home Tuesday morning. “I lost 11 pounds. It was the best crash diet in the world,” he said.
Non-stop growth
Cochran, a retired restaurateur, founded Hot Meals in the fall of 2018 and served its first free meals after flooding in central Nebraska in March and July 2019. Eight months later, he began preparing meals for people isolated at home due to COVID-19.
He will be feeding National Guard members starting in October and will offer breakfasts for the first time, including eggs, western omelets, biscuits and sausages.
Hot Meals USA keeps purchasing new equipment and tweaking what it has. It has a new cooker manufactured by Holstein Manufacturing that can cook 40 gallons of beans in just 30 minutes.
Hot Meals has hired a grant writer. Cochran is planning the first Hot Meals USA office. Until now, he has been working out of his home. He’s also setting up ancillary Hot Meals sites near Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and St. Joseph, Mo.
Cochran is also raising $225,000 for a third 28-foot trailer. Right now, his two such trailers can operate without power in any condition and provide 6,000 meals a day. A third trailer will allow him to serve even more.
“We’re doing stuff with this equipment we never dreamed of doing,” he said.
Ties to FEMA
Also, when FEMA notifies Hot Meals of a humanitarian disaster, Hot Meals USA is now authorized to respond to those disasters. Uncle Sam will cover the cost of the food.
Cochran never realized how much Hot Meals would be needed. In 2020 alone, he produced and served 185,000 meals. Hot Meals also helped pack and deliver 625 semis loaded with USDA food boxes that served 750,000 families in seven Midwestern states.
After the derecho in Iowa in August 2020, Hot Meals delivered 18,000 hot meals over four days despite having no power, then delivered USDA food boxes to five Iowa towns and cities.
“The Red Cross said if you use a trailer between 30 and 35 days one year, it’s a bad year,” Cochran said. “Last year we used it 225 days. This year, I’ve used it more than 100 days already. Who would’ve dreamed?”