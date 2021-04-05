‘Hostile Terrain:’ UNK exhibit shows human toll of border control policy

KEARNEY – Each of the roughly 3,200 toe tags displayed inside the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Calvin T. Ryan Library represents a life cut short.

They were mothers and fathers, aunts and uncles and brothers and sisters who died along the U.S.-Mexico border during their pursuit of a brighter future. Some succumbed to the extreme heat and dehydration, and others were killed by gunshot wounds and blunt force injuries. Many of them were never identified.

“This is a really visual, interactive way to bring home the reality of what these immigrants are going through during their attempts to make it to the U.S.,” said university archivist, digital repository manager and associate professor Laurinda Weisse, who helped bring the “Hostile Terrain 94” exhibit to UNK.

Developed by the Undocumented Migration Project, a nonprofit research, art, education and media collective directed by UCLA professor Jason De León, the 20-feet-long art installation memorializes those who died between 2000 and 2020 while crossing the U.S.-Mexico border through the Sonoran Desert and raises awareness about the Border Patrol policy known as “Prevention Through Deterrence.”