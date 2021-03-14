Hospitals rise to the challenge as pandemic infiltrated Kearney

KEARNEY - Kearney has never seen anything like COVID-19, but history does repeat itself.

Just ask Mike Schnieders, president of CHI Health Good Samaritan.

The hospital was founded here in 1924 “borne out of the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-20,” he said.

So he’s not surprised that when COVID-19 arrived last spring. “Our staff stepped up to the challenge and put themselves in harm’s way,” he said.

He said paramedics and nurses responding to 911 calls responded to more calls than they ever had. “They never knew what they might encounter as they headed out, so we made sure they had sufficient personal protective equipment to stay safe,” he said.

Good Sam’s AirCare was the first medical chopper crew in the state to transport positive COVID-19 patients who needed more sophisticated care in larger medical centers, he added. Good Sam also provided 5,000 free masks to the public.

As cases surged, especially late last fall, many Good Sam office workers stepped in to work as support staff in medical units. For a brief period, the hospital averaged between 35 and 40 COVID-19 patients per day. That number has fallen to five or six a day.