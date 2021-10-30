Horsing Around at Prairie View Gardens in Kearney

KEARNEY — Sue Roads had a special wish. She wanted to ride a horse again.
Years ago, Sue and her husband Don raised and bred horses, and those happy memories persisted after they moved to Prairie View Gardens two months ago.
Sue was eager to ride again, but her daughters were nervous about her getting back in the saddle after her recent hip replacement.
“We did the next best thing,” Tammy Koupal, Prairie View’s activities director, said. “We brought the horses to Sue.”
Last Friday afternoon, two horses — Comet, a red horse, and Pebbles, a paint — visited with Sue, Don and about 15 other residents outside Prairie View Gardens. The horses were brought over by Christine Wilson, owner of Christine’s Horseback Riding.
Sue petted them and touched her new equine friends. She held them so other residents could visit with them. “We fed them carrots and took pictures. We all just enjoyed being around them. They were so gentle,” she said.
Born in Axtell, Sue learned to ride when she was just 5 years old and rode often after her family moved from Axtell to the northern edges of Nebraska when she was in elementary school.
“I had about 3,800 acres to ride on. I rode and rode and rode when I was 7 or 8 years old,” she said. When she was 14, her family returned to Axtell.
After she and Don married, they lived on five acres at the edge of Axtell and had 13 quarterhorses. For about 15 or 20 years, Don bred horses and broke them, then sold them. He used the money to buy more horses. He and Sue often went on trail rides.
“That’s the only reason she stayed with me,” he joked.
Eventually, the couple moved into Axtell and had to give up their horses because they had no place to keep them. Don worked at farming and Marlatt Machine Shop and had his own construction business. Sue was a nurse’s aide for 30 years at the hospital in Minden and worked for 30 years at Mosaic in Axtell.
Many years ago, the couple rode horses for a mile or two in the annual June re-enactment of the Pony Express. “Somewhere our kids probably have the stuff we used in that,” Sue said.
Don remembered when they showed a colt named Twisty at Ak-Sar-Ben, “sometime in the ’60s. She placed sixth out of more than 30 entries.”
Wilson was happy to show and share her horses. She started Christine’s Horseback Riding in 2003 with “two horses, a dinky two-horse trailer and a Suburban held together with duct tape,” she said. Now, 18 years later, she has her own riding stables north of Kearney.
Pebbles, 25 years old, is an easygoing paint. As for Comet, a red horse nearly 20 years old, Wilson rode Comet in this fall’s homecoming parade at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She has also ridden Comet in Christmas parades.
Last Christmas, when COVID-19 locked down long-term care and senior residential facilities, Wilson donned a Santa Claus costume and, with a group of her horseback riding students dressed as elves, made the rounds outside such facilities in Kearney, Minden, Ravenna and Holdrege. “It was a real success,” she said.
“I love doing this kind of stuff. I like giving lessons, but at an event like this, it’s the looks on the faces! I think the horses like it, too. Comet stands there and lets herself get petted,” Wilson said.
“The community helped get me going, and by doing events like this, and riding as Santa Claus, I am trying to give something back,” she added.
Sue and Don and other Prairie View Gardens gave her efforts rave reviews.
“It was very hard to give up our horses years ago,” Sue said. “There were lots of tears. Just to be around them again was wonderful. The outside of a horse is good for the inside of a man.”