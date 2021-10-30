Horsing Around at Prairie View Gardens in Kearney

After she and Don married, they lived on five acres at the edge of Axtell and had 13 quarterhorses. For about 15 or 20 years, Don bred horses and broke them, then sold them. He used the money to buy more horses. He and Sue often went on trail rides.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That’s the only reason she stayed with me,” he joked.

Eventually, the couple moved into Axtell and had to give up their horses because they had no place to keep them. Don worked at farming and Marlatt Machine Shop and had his own construction business. Sue was a nurse’s aide for 30 years at the hospital in Minden and worked for 30 years at Mosaic in Axtell.

Many years ago, the couple rode horses for a mile or two in the annual June re-enactment of the Pony Express. “Somewhere our kids probably have the stuff we used in that,” Sue said.

Don remembered when they showed a colt named Twisty at Ak-Sar-Ben, “sometime in the ’60s. She placed sixth out of more than 30 entries.”

Wilson was happy to show and share her horses. She started Christine’s Horseback Riding in 2003 with “two horses, a dinky two-horse trailer and a Suburban held together with duct tape,” she said. Now, 18 years later, she has her own riding stables north of Kearney.