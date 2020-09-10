Horse kicks in window of Holdrege bar

HOLDREGE — A horse walked into a bar. Well, almost.
This particular horse found himself at a different kind of watering hole than he typically frequents Tuesday in Holdrege. The horse got loose and wandered into downtown Holdrege. When he saw his reflection in the windows of J.B.’s Sports Bar and Grill, he was ready to put up a fight.
J.B.’s was closed Tuesday for an annual deep cleaning, and only owner Staci Fertig and one employee were in the facility at the time. At 5:30 p.m., the pair were about to leave the sports bar when they saw the horse outside.
Staci watched the horse from the restaurant’s large meeting room as he paced right outside.
“I was on the phone with my husband ... and told him, ‘The horse is really aggressive, and I think he is going to come through the window,’” said Staci, who owns J.B.’s with her husband, Jerry.
Staci’s employee hollered at her to get out of the meeting room when he kicked in the window with his hind legs.
“It was like an explosion,” Staci said.
Glass flew through the room and traveled as far as the dance floor in the main dining area. The horse kicked two other parts of the building, but he never entered the restaurant.
The horse’s owner came down right away after being notified of the animal’s whereabouts, and the horse quickly calmed down, Staci said.
“It was just a total accident,” she added.
Staci explained that the animal was a stud horse and acted aggressive when he mistook his reflection for another horse. No one was injured during the incident, and the horse had just a few superficial cuts. They are waiting to hear back from insurance about the estimate of damages.
Staci and Jerry had the damaged window boarded up, and J.B.’s opened Wednesday for business.
