Horrors of 9/11 haunt 20 years later: Jackie Mumm feared her husband was lost in the collapse

KEARNEY — Twenty years after 9/11, Jackie Mumm-Gill has been to the site of the fallen World Trade Centers in Manhattan just once.
On that horrific day, she lived at Brooklyn, N.Y., and feared her husband had been lost in the wreckage.
Her memories of the horror, its ash and its stench are so vivid that she still remembers what she was wearing.
Jackie, daughter of Ken and Bonnie Mumm of Kearney, had lived in Brooklyn and worked at New York City for eight years by 2001. A graduate of Kearney High School, she earned a degree in fashion and textile design from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1991 and worked as a freelance model at Manhattan.
On the morning of 9/11, the tall, slender Mumm-Gill had walked to the end of the subway platform and looked out at the city and thought, “Wow. What a gorgeous day.”
She then headed to a corporate office at West 41st Street and Broadway, where she was to be in a fashion show for buyers from around the country.
“We were sitting around waiting for the show to start. I still remember what I was wearing: wide-legged green pants and a button-down tank top,” she said.
The models, all waiting in a small room off to one side, suddenly realized that the showroom had gotten very quiet. Mumm-Gill went out to see what was happening. “There was no one in the showroom, so I went back beyond that. Salespeople were just sitting around. Someone said, ‘Oh, my gosh, Jackie. Something just hit the (World Trade Center) towers. I saw the tower burning on TV. My mouth fell open. We were speechless.”
Where was her husband?
Panicked, she tried to call her husband. He was in the process of starting a charter advertising business on catamaran sails, and he planned to take the subway that morning to a meeting at Liberty Landing in New Jersey. She didn’t know where he was, and her calls wouldn’t go through.
Finally, he picked up the phone. “Do you know what’s going on?” she asked him. Before he could answer, the call dropped. Minutes later, she called again, and this time they connected. “He asked me, ‘Are you OK? Where are you?’” Mumm-Gill said. She was safe. “Where are you?” she asked him. When he told her he was still at home, she nearly wept.
“If he’d gone to see the boat, he would’ve transferred to a PATH train right under the World Trade Center towers as the planes hit,” she said. “He was home because his business partners had had to push back their meeting.”
Bizarre luck
Frantically, she called her friends. A friend in Brooklyn was driving to work at the Brooklyn Museum when she saw the first jet slam into the World Trade Center.
Another friend, Jeanne, was late to her job at a finance company inside the World Trade Center because she had gone to Long Island to see her mother.
“Had she been on time, she’d have been in the tower,” Mumm-Gill said.
Jeanne, arriving late, got to the tower, looked up and saw smoke. Jeanne’s sister was a fire photographer, and Jeanne thought it would be an “interesting photo” for her sister. “Then instinct kicked in and she thought, ‘I think I need to leave.’ She had not seen the plane hit. She just saw the smoke,” Mumm-Gill said.
Still inside the showroom, Mumm-Gill watched the horror unfolding on television.
“Nobody could leave. I thought, ‘This isn’t happening.’ Then the towers came down,” she said.
“At first, we just thought a little plane crashed, but then the towers came down, and we thought, oh, my gosh, we’re under attack. At West 41st and Broadway, we were just one block from Times Square. We wondered, is Times Square next?’”
Initially, they believed they were safest inside the building, but finally, they convinced the higher-ups that it was safe for them to leave. Mumm-Gill began walking to a friend’s apartment in Brooklyn. “I could see people coming up with suits on, with gray ash all over them. And the smell ...” she said.
Back home in Kearney
Meanwhile, back home in Kearney, Ken and Bonnie Mumm had both headed to work that morning at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Ken went into the administration building and upstairs to the Department of Education offices, where he was an adjunct professor. “I got up past the stairs, and I looked in, and the looks on their faces ... everyone was aghast. Everyone was watching TV. Someone said, ‘A plane just hit the towers.’ I can still feel that,” he said.
“I don’t remember if I called Bonnie or Jackie, but Jackie’s phone would ring and ring. I don’t remember how long it took to get in touch with her. We were terribly worried,” he said.
Bonnie worked in the same building as the administrative assistant to the vice chancellor of business and finance.
“Ken called. There were no TVs in the area. I didn’t know what was going on. We worried about where Jackie was,” she said.
“I had a dinky little cellphone, and I tried to use it, but nothing was happening. At first we worried that Jackie was trapped and couldn’t get to her cellphone, so I was relieved to learn that cellphone towers were down because so many people were trying to call. Calls would get disconnected or drop again,” Bonnie said.
“Later that day we finally made connections. It was terrible all day, not knowing where she was,” she added.
Refuge in a restaurant
Confused, aimless, in shock, Munn-Gill went to her friend Julian’s Brooklyn apartment. Friends were there, too. Finally, when she learned that her train was running again, she took it home.
She and her husband hung out at home for a while, but they needed to be around people, so they went to a restaurant down the street, which had opened its doors. “It was smoky outside. There were ashes and paper on windshields of cars, like shredded burned paper. The acrid smell was horrific. I’ve never smelled that before or since,” she said.
It was a week before she went back to work. “Everybody was somber, even on the subway. There were so many people missing. It was awful,” she said.
Visiting the site
Today, 20 years later, she still remembers the smell, her clothing and the panic of that day.
“For the longest time, I’d look downtown. Those towers were where I’d get my bearings. Now they weren’t there. The Brooklyn Bridge looked different without those towers behind it. The papers, the ash, the stink. Friends had lost loved ones. Friends of friends were firefighters, and they were lost,” she said.
She had seen photos of the new reflecting pools built on the tower sites, but she couldn’t bear to go there. Finally, when her parents came to visit five years ago, she walked around the reflecting pools with them.
“It’s beautiful what they’ve done, but it brought me back to that day. The pool was so moving, but all the names were really upsetting.”