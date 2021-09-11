Horrors of 9/11 haunt 20 years later: Jackie Mumm feared her husband was lost in the collapse

KEARNEY — Twenty years after 9/11, Jackie Mumm-Gill has been to the site of the fallen World Trade Centers in Manhattan just once.

On that horrific day, she lived at Brooklyn, N.Y., and feared her husband had been lost in the wreckage.

Her memories of the horror, its ash and its stench are so vivid that she still remembers what she was wearing.

Jackie, daughter of Ken and Bonnie Mumm of Kearney, had lived in Brooklyn and worked at New York City for eight years by 2001. A graduate of Kearney High School, she earned a degree in fashion and textile design from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1991 and worked as a freelance model at Manhattan.

On the morning of 9/11, the tall, slender Mumm-Gill had walked to the end of the subway platform and looked out at the city and thought, “Wow. What a gorgeous day.”

She then headed to a corporate office at West 41st Street and Broadway, where she was to be in a fashion show for buyers from around the country.

“We were sitting around waiting for the show to start. I still remember what I was wearing: wide-legged green pants and a button-down tank top,” she said.