Horrors haunt 20 years later: Weiss uncle’s death inspires her public service

KEARNEY — Cheyenne Weiss was just 8 years old on 9/11, but she still remembers.
She remembers sitting on the bed with her aunt at home at Cape Canaveral, Fla., and watching the World Trade Center towers fall.
“I didn’t know what was happening, but my aunt started crying,” Weiss said.
Lost on that day was her father’s first cousin, David Martin Weiss, 41, a firefighter in New York City. He went into the towers to help, but his body was never recovered.
Today, Weiss is the director and a family service assistant at Early Head Start at 601 Central Ave. She is also a firefighter/EMT at Elm Creek.
Weiss didn’t know David, but she did research on him and learned that he was dedicated to helping others.
“I found out that he had done a lot of fire and rescue,” she said.
David Weiss was an ironworker before he became a firefighter. He become a member of the New York City Fire Department’s elite force, Rescue Company 1 in Times Square.
He received a medal for heroism in 1997 after he rescued a man whose car careened off Franklin D. Roosevelt Drive and plunged into the East River. Weiss was off-duty when he witnessed the accident, but he stopped his car, climbed down the iron trestles of the elevated highway, jumped into the river and rescued the driver, who had had a heart attack.
Weiss’s father Eddy Weiss, an emotional man, was so deeply affected by the loss of his cousin that he wanted to go to New York City and help after 9/11. Eddy has since launched a nonprofit, Chasing4Life, which helps the federal government and the military with tactical responses to terrorist events and more. It also does emergency management, emergency planning and disaster response.
“My whole family is into fighting fires,” Cheyenne Weiss said. Her brother serves on a fire department in Texas. Her late grandfather was a firefighter in suburban Chicago. Her younger brother has done numerous stair climbs in David’s memory.
“9/11 sparked that,” said Weiss, a sixth-generation graduate of Wood River High School. “My siblings and I have all helped in this business.”
