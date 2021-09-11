Horrors haunt 20 years later: Weiss uncle’s death inspires her public service

KEARNEY — Cheyenne Weiss was just 8 years old on 9/11, but she still remembers.

She remembers sitting on the bed with her aunt at home at Cape Canaveral, Fla., and watching the World Trade Center towers fall.

“I didn’t know what was happening, but my aunt started crying,” Weiss said.

Lost on that day was her father’s first cousin, David Martin Weiss, 41, a firefighter in New York City. He went into the towers to help, but his body was never recovered.

Today, Weiss is the director and a family service assistant at Early Head Start at 601 Central Ave. She is also a firefighter/EMT at Elm Creek.

Weiss didn’t know David, but she did research on him and learned that he was dedicated to helping others.

“I found out that he had done a lot of fire and rescue,” she said.

David Weiss was an ironworker before he became a firefighter. He become a member of the New York City Fire Department’s elite force, Rescue Company 1 in Times Square.