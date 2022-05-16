Horizon Middle School students recognized in state Elks Americanism Essay Contest

KEARNEY — Horizon Middle School sixth-graders Maxim Rogoff and Julia Eidem were both recently recognized in the state Elks Americanism Essay Contest.

Maxim received first place, and his writing will move on to the national division. Julia received second place. Both of the students were awarded checks and trophies for their efforts.

The students essays can be read below:

“To Love Your Country”

By Maxim Rogoff

What does it mean to love your country? For some it could be putting your life on the line or it could be lighting up the sky with fireworks. To love your country is a combination of loyalty, pride and unity.

No person was as loyal to the United States as Holocaust survivor and Medal of Honor recipient Tibor Rubin. Rubin felt it was his duty to defend the United States after American troops liberated him from the Mauthausen camp. During the Korean War, he saved his company TWICE! Rubin’s leg was injured by a shell in battle. Doctors wanted to send him home, but Rubin refused and demanded to keep fighting. Rubin’s loyalty to the United States defined him as a true patriot.

On Independence Day, we celebrate independence from Britain. When we light fireworks, I think it represents the United States because each firework is unique, showing how diverse the United States is. When rockets light the sky, we are taking pride in the United States and freedom.

Unity is that feeling of camaraderie that is so important! Think how much greater the United States could be if we helped each other always. Putting away racial, religious, and political differences away would create a better country! Therefore every time you go against a good idea based on these differences, it’s really hurting our country. Those who are open minded are helping the United States by showing they’re willing to put gain behind and country forward.

If everyone could be loyal like Tibor Rubin, take pride in the United States, and be the person who wants a better country, not just a better you, then our country will be a better place for all.

“Patriotism Essay”

By Julia Eidem

What it means to love your country is to show respect to presidents, soldiers, your flag, and certain people or landmarks. Showing kindness to your country and all the important things in it can also be showing love to your country.

To start off with, you can stand for the flag, say the pledge of allegiance, and respect the National Anthem. Respecting all of these things is an awesome way to love your country. If you were to kneel for the flag or not show respect to these things, that would not be showing love to your country.

Additionally, supporting and respecting our soldiers is another great way to love your country. Our soldiers have done so much for us like fighting for our freedom, sacrificing their lives for us, and being brave. “We sleep peaceably in our beds at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on our behalf.” - George Orwell

Ultimately, showing kindness and respect towards historical and important landmarks is another way you can love your country. Landmarks can have special meanings about them that we might not even know about. Some important landmarks in the United States are The White House, The Statue of Liberty, Mount Rushmore, and the Lincoln Memorial. All of these landmarks are very important to our country and respecting them would be showing love to our country.

Although there are many other ways to love your country, these are some of the ways that you can love your country.