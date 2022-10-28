Horizon Middle School student wins third place in national essay contest

KEARNEY — For Maxim Rogoff, a person can show love for their country through big or small acts.
“It could be you risking your life for our country, or it could be picking up trash. It can be lighting fireworks. That shows respect to your country just as much as anything else,” Rogoff said.
Rogoff explained what it means to love your country in his essay for the 2021-22 Elks Americanism Essay Contest. After winning first place in the state contest earlier this year, Rogoff recently won third place at the national level.
The Americanism Essay Contest is geared toward students in fifth through eighth grades to promote patriotism among young people. The Kearney Elks Lodge No. 984 works to find a teacher in the schools who will present the project to their class, said Elks Americanism Chair Dana Ernst. Horizon Middle School English teacher Cami Christman learned about the program and wanted to bring it to her sixth grade students.
When Christman presented it to Rogoff’s class, he was going to be going on vacation and asked her if he could write it while he was gone. While on a trip to Vail, Colorado, Rogoff pondered the topic “What does it mean to love your country?” The essay had a 300-word limit, and he chose to write about loyalty, pride, unity and camaraderie.
Part of his essay was inspired by Holocaust survivor and Korean War veteran Tibor Rubin. Rogoff read the biography “Single Handed” by Daniel M. Cohen about the Medal of Honor recipient.
“I just thought it was such a powerful story. I had to really get it out there,” Rogoff said.
Rogoff also focused on the power of people standing together and taking pride in their country in a variety of ways.
“I wrote about lighting fireworks and how each firework is different. It’s like how diverse our country is and how great that is and how that’s what makes us who we are,” he said.
When the essays were being judged at the local level, Ernst was impressed with how articulate Rogoff was for his age.
“His was so intellectually written, above the sixth-grade level. It was very concise,” Ernst said.
Rogoff’s essay won at the local level, and he would go on to win at state. His classmate, Julia Eidem, received second place at the state level.
Rogoff, who is now a seventh grader at Horizon, didn’t know he had placed on the national level until he was surprised at school with the presentation of a plaque. Rogoff went into the library, where he was greeted by classmates, teachers, his parents and members of the Elks Lodge.
“They really surprised me. It was really nice,” Rogoff said.
The topic of the Americanism Essay changes each year, but it always has a patriotic theme in hopes the next generation will understand the importance of it.
“It’s good to have these young kids think a little more inward about the country,” Ernst said. “The way the world has gone the past few years, having these kids understand the subject, topic (is important).”
Rogoff is passionate about history, and he is interested in becoming a lawyer or professor one day. As he looks back on the essay he wrote last year, he realized how much he learned about himself.
“I just felt like I was looking into myself when I looked back on that, and that was very cool. I think I’ve learned that maybe I’ll have something in writing. I enjoy writing. I hope I can continue it as I get older,” he said. “I’ve learned quite a bit from this experience and especially just trusting yourself. ... Take every chance you get, that’s what I say.”