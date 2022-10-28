Horizon Middle School student wins third place in national essay contest

"To Love Your Country"

By Maxim Rogoff

What does it mean to love your country? For some it could be putting your life on the line or it could be lighting up the sky with fireworks. To love your country is a combination of loyalty, pride, and unity.

No person was as loyal to the United States as Holocaust survivor and Medal of Honor recipient Tibor Rubin. Rubin felt it was his duty to defend the United States after American troops liberated him from the Mauthausen camp. During the Korean War, he saved his company TWICE! Rubin’s leg was injured by a shell in battle. Doctors wanted to send him home but Rubin refused and demanded to keep fighting. Rubin’s loyalty to the United States defined him as a true patriot.

On Independence Day, we celebrate independence from Britain. When we light fireworks, I think it represents the United States because each firework is unique, showing how diverse the United States is. When rockets light the sky, we are taking pride in the United States and freedom.

Unity is that feeling of camaraderie that is so important! Think how much greater the United States could be if we helped each other always. Putting away racial, religious, and political differences away would create a better country! Therefore every time you go against a good idea based on these differences, it’s really hurting our country. Those who are open minded are helping the United States by showing they’re willing to put gain behind and country forward.

If everyone could be loyal like Tibor Rubin, take pride in the United States, and be the person who wants a better country, not just a better you, then our country will be a better place for all.