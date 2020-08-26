Horizon Middle School football team members must quarantine after one player tests positive for COVID-19

KEARNEY — Horizon Middle School’s football team will quarantine for 14 days, as a student on the team has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a press release from the district Wednesday, the student attended practice Monday and was unmasked at times during the practice. Kearney Public Schools consulted with the Two Rivers Public Health Department and because of these unmasked periods, the entire team is required to quarantine.
The team members can return to school if they are symptom-free on Sept. 8. In the interim, they will continue school remotely.
Parents received a letter from Horizon Middle School Principal Clint Edwards Tuesday regarding the possible exposure. Parents need to monitor their child for symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, chills, body aches, headache, sore throat, cough and loss of taste and smell. If their child develops any of these symptoms, they should contact the child’s health care provider and isolate at home. If the child develops chest pain or difficulty breathing, they should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.
If the child develops symptoms consistent with COVID-19, parents are asked to immediately contact the school to report the child’s health situation. Should symptoms arrive, students must isolate until:
- Ten days have elapsed since symptoms first appeared;
- Respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) have improved;
- The child has been fever-free for 24 hours without medications.
If any students have COVID-19 symptoms, they are considered potentially COVID-19 positive until an alternate diagnosis is provided.
Students may return to school sooner than 10 days if they go to the doctor and receive a note indicating their illness was something other than COVID-19 or they have a negative COVID-19 test. Doctor’s notes must be provided and the child must be fever and symptom-free for 24 hours.
Kearney Public Schools will increase sanitization in all classrooms.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.