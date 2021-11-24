 Skip to main content
Hoops camp for second, third graders planned by the Kearney Park and Recreation Department
KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is taking registrations for its boys and girls second- and third-grade basketball camp.

Boys and girls will be introduced to the game of basketball by participating in a variety of creative drills, games and contests. The basic rules of the game will be taught as well as the fundamentals of shooting, dribbling, passing, rebounding and defense.

Participants will play games, but will not be placed on set teams.

Every player will receive a Hoop Camp shirt.

Camp sessions are Saturdays from Dec. 4 to Dec. 18. All practices are at Horizon Middle School from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The cost of the program is $15.

To register or for more information: stop by 2005 First Ave., or call 308-237-4644, or sign up online at KPRregister.org.

