Honoring Our Veterans: World War II veteran Lee Sanks alive 'because of luck'

KEARNEY — Maybe it’s simple luck that Lee Sanks, 99, is believed to be one of the oldest World War II veterans in central Nebraska.

Who lived and who died in that war was the simple luck of the draw, he believes.

Sanks earned a bronze star during his service with the U.S. Army’s 66th Infantry Division. He served in France, Germany and Austria with Gen. George Patton’s Third Army.

“I was a corporal. If you were in the U.S. Army for 18 months and behaved, you were automatically promoted to private first class, but I never got to be a general like they promised early on,” he said. But he has no regrets. He survived.

Born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, he enlisted in 1942 and was first sent to an infantry replacement unit at Camp Roberts in California, but before he had completed the final 13-week bivouac, “they sent me back to school to be an engineer,” he said.

“School” was the University of San Francisco, where “anybody who had a high enough IQ” took quick classes in engineering, language, psychology and medicine. I never got to choose anything,” he said.

But he was grateful for that experience because otherwise, “I would’ve gone to the South Pacific like my friends did, and they were never heard from again,” he said.

Three months into that San Francisco program, the Army closed it and sent Sanks back for infantry training. He finished at Fort Hunter Liggett in Jolon, Calif., a training facility for field maneuvers and live fire exercises. It sits on Hearst Ranch property across the valley from the famous Hearst Castle.

“We were a mule-pack outfit. Mules carried everything. The region was mountainous because we were supposed to go to Italy, so we had to prepare for mountains. I got back into physical condition and adjusted to the Army again after being a student,” Sanks said.

From there, he went to Fort Benning, Georgia, and eventually boarded a ship in New York City that would take him to Le Havre, France. The night before the ship departed, he went dancing with a girl from New Jersey. The next morning, as the ship departed, a band played “Gonna Take Sentimental Journey,” Sanks wept.

“It was the most miserable week of my life,” Sanks said about that trans-Atlantic crossing. “Everybody was sick. We ate one meal a day. There was just this much room between bunks,” he said, his hands indicating about 12 inches. ”We had all our equipment with us.”

Once he landed, he went with the Seventh Army to the town of Bitche, France. “A lady came on the radio and said, ‘You lucky sons of Bitche,’” Sanks said, chuckling.

At first, “We just sat there for weeks,” he said. Finally, after the month-long Battle of the Bulge ended with an Allied victory on Jan. 16, 1945, Gen. George S. Patton wanted more troops, so Sanks’ unit became part of Patton’s Third U.S. Army.

“We went to Germany, then to Austria, but we had to sit and wait for a couple weeks for the Russians to show up,” he said. “Then we went back to Bavaria and stayed there until we went home.”

In Bavaria, they delivered telephone lines to three military companies and more. They lost just one man in the company. “We didn’t think about flag-waving or the Constitution. You just weren’t going to let down the guy who was standing beside you,” he said.

By the spring of 1946, the war was over, so the 23-year-old Sanks sailed home. He earned a degree in business administration from the University of Missouri in 1950 and worked in his father’s blueprint and photocopying business in Kansas City. In 1950, he married Delphine Ayers.

“I was going to a football game at the University in Missouri, and I had no way of getting there, so I bummed a ride with one of my friends. We went by his date’s apartment to pick her up, but nobody was up because their alarm hadn’t gone off,” Sanks said.

“Delphine came to the door in flannel pajamas. I called her for a date a week later,” he said. That date was a double date to a drive-in movie. Delphine was a Lexington native who had graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and moved with friends to Kansas City. She worked for an insurance company.

They were married in Kansas City on March 24, 1950. In 1951, they moved to Lexington, where Sanks began working with the family’s Ayers Clothing business. He and Delphine had four sons. In 1969, when Ayers expanded to Kearney, Sanks moved his family to Kearney. The business was in the Ayers family for more than 70 years until it closed in 2000.

After the couple’s four sons were in school, Delphine earned her master’s degree in educational media from Kearney State College. “She didn’t want to go into education. She took library science, so she wouldn’t have to teach,” Sanks said.

Delphine became the librarian at Kearney Catholic High School, but she eventually was asked to teach one English class. She taught English for the next 20 years and then for 10 more years at Kearney State (now the University of Nebraska at Kearney). ”She liked a variety of things. She was a very intelligent woman,” Sanks said.

He and Delphine visited the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C., and attended the dedication of the war memorial at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home. Delphine passed away two years ago. Sanks also has two grandchildren.

He never talked to his sons about the war, but he attended several reunions of World War II veterans. Sanks talked about his wartime experience only with his next-door neighbor, also a World War II veteran.

“The only reason either one of us was alive was because of luck,” Sanks said.