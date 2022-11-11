Honoring Our Veterans: Soviet subs beware

KEARNEY — Greg Markus’ seven-year U.S. Navy career stretched across 140 million square miles.

As a photographer and ordnance officer aboard a P-3C Orion reconnaissance aircraft, he scouted the Earth’s oceans for enemy submarines and ships.

Keeping a lookout over the planet’s watery expanse was a huge job, but he said the aircraft he crewed was uniquely equipped and performed a crucial role in the Cold War’s battle of deterrence.

“That plane was a very important part of the Cold War,” Markus said, recalling hundreds of missions around the globe.

Although the P-3C Orion’s primary mission was to detect the Soviet Union’s nuclear armed submarines, the P-3C could hunt surface vessels with sophisticated detection technology and attack missiles. Those capabilities were a critical first step as the United States and its allies established air superiority before the beginning of the 1991 Gulf War with Iraq.

“We were the first ones in there. We patrolled every day,” Markus said.

After Saddam Hussein and the Iraq army invaded Kuwait in 1990, the U.S. and its allies began a buildup of troops, armored equipment, aircraft and Naval vessels in preparation for the invasion in January 1991.

Before any of the personnel and equipment arrived, P-3C Orions already were airborne, scouring the Persian Gulf for signs of Iraqi warships. Markus provided evidence of Saddam’s malicious intent with photos he collected.

During one of his many reconnaissance flights, Markus returned to base with photos of what appeared to be a commercial ship in the Gulf. However, images on the film he shot during the flight said otherwise.

“We found an Iraqi ship with two helicopters and two Scud missiles,” Markus said. It was an important piece of military intelligence because Iraq regularly attacked Israel with Scud missiles. His photos of the Scuds could have helped to save lives.

Markus received a Silver Shutter award for his photos of the Iraqi ship. Only a few Silver Shutter awards are presented each year, he said.

Not every photo unveiled a significant threat. Often as film emerged from the darkroom, there were humorous images of enemy sailors on deck.

“They’d be doing the ‘moonshot,’ or giving us the moon,” Markus said. “We did the same thing back to them.”

A few weeks after intercepting the Iraqi ship, Markus and the P-3C crew again were scouting for enemies when they came across what Markus described as an inspiring sight: A fleet of U.S. warships, including aircraft carriers and other vessels. Leading the fleet was the iconic battleship USS Missouri. Markus said he was surprised by the sheer size of the World War II battleship that now is a floating museum in Hawaii. He said that seeing those many U.S. warships was a stirring moment that would have struck fear in any U.S. adversary, except one.

“Saddam Hussein, what an idiot,” Markus said about the Iraqi dictator who figured he had a chance against the U.S. and its allies.

He said it was probably a given that he would land in an aviation career in the military. He grew up on a farm just 1½ miles from the Kearney airport. Many days when he was a boy he rode his family’s ATV to the outskirts of the airport where he watched takeoffs and landings.

Today, Markus has a closeup view of comings and goings at the facility, which served as an air base for B-17 bombers during WWII. Today, Kearney Regional Airport buzzes with smaller aircraft, including single engine private airplanes and larger multiple engine corporate and commercial aircraft.

Markus has his finger on the pulse of the airport because he manages Kearney Air Service, Kearney’s 24/7 truck stop for airplanes. Markus and his crew at Kearney Air Service are ready whenever needed to refuel aircraft and provide hospitality if pilots want a break and a snack and cup of coffee.

Like all military aircraft, Markus said it was essential that the P-3Cs remained mission-ready. Frequently that meant repairing or replacing power plants on the four-engine turboprop aircraft. Ground crews also maintained avionics and the sophisticated technology that helped the P-3Cs detect enemy submarines beneath the ocean’s surface.

Like submarines, the P-3Cs used sonar to spy on the enemy. The plane dropped sonar buoys that allowed the airborne crew to listen for undersea activity, such as a submarine’s churning propellers.

Sometimes Mother Nature provided the entertainment, like the day one of the sonar crewmen told Markus to listen to his earphones. When he put them on Markus heard whales singing.

Markus said many missions spanned eight hours and longer. The P-3Cs have a huge fuel capacity and can remain airborne for hours.

The crew knew they were in for a long flight if the pilots shut down one or two of the four engines. In that mode the plane could stay aloft much longer. During long, extended missions some crewmen nodded off.

That’s what happened one day. Markus said he was stunned when he woke up to see a Russian MiG jetfighter right off the wing of the P-3C. He alerted the rest of the crew. The pilot was so shocked that the big aircraft pitched in the way a car might swerve when a drowsy driver suddenly wakes up.

Named after the hunter god of Greek mythology, the P-3C Orion was well equipped for its missions. The plane was well designed and equipped for photo reconnaissance, search and rescue, escorts and tracking subs. Among its battery of detection technology, the Orions could sense magnetic abnormalities that signaled a submarine was nearby. The pilot then flew in a figure-eight pattern over the submarine.

During the Cold War, it was especially important to detect Soviet submarines and chart their movements, Markus said.

Both the U.S. and Soviet Union possessed land-based nuclear missiles and airborne nuclear weapons, but the nuclear missiles on submarines were especially menacing. Markus said that’s because submarines can remain undetected close to land.

“The biggest threat is the submarine. When it launches a ballistic missile it’s just minutes until it reaches land,” he said.

Today, as Russian President Vladamir Putin threatens to launch nuclear weapons against Ukraine, aerial reconnaissance is critical. The mission to keep an eye on the Russians has shifted to satellites and new aircraft, as the fleet of P-3C is being retired after 50 years in service.

Markus said if a young person is considering a military career he would encourage them to enlist. “It was stressful and physically tough, but I was never in better condition. Also, the military taught me to listen and to do what the boss said, and do it right the first time.”