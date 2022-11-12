Honoring Our Veterans: Oxford Vietnam fighter pilot still missing in action

KEARNEY — While serving in Vietnam, Capt. Ronald Stafford’s F-105 Thunderchief sustained enemy fire on March 26, 1969. His plane crashed in Laos after Stafford safely ejected from the supersonic fighter-bomber. An Air Force helicopter quickly rescued him.

Trudy LaFollette said her brother received a few bumps and bruises but nothing serious.

“He was only on the ground for a few hours — five to seven hours — before they found him and picked him up in a helicopter,” she said. “Afterwards they sent him to Hawaii because, of course, he was kind of beat up. His wife came and joined him, and he told her that they’d been playing football and it got kind of rough and that’s why he had all the bruises. He didn’t want her to worry about him.”

Stafford recuperated and returned to service in Vietnam.

Three years later, on Nov. 21, 1972, his F-111 disappeared in the South China Sea.

“I was hopeful he would be found again,” LaFollette said half a century later from her home in Kearney. “At first they said he was just missing in action with his weapons officer. They both went missing. About three months later, a piece of the wing washed up.”

Looking back at that time 50 years ago, LaFollette remembered her feelings.

“I was heartbroken,” she said about the loss of her brother, who was five years older than her.

He played football, basketball and was active in Boy Scouts in Oxford where they grew up. LaFollette now lives in Kearney.

“I always looked up to him,” she said. “He was a leader, too. The report on him said he had been recommended for an upgrade. He was a captain, and he was in line to be a major. He would have been one of the youngest majors in that part of the Air Force.”

This summer, when The Wall That Heals exhibit stood on display at Kearney’s Patriot Park Aug. 11-14, LaFollette, 74, left a note on the replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The three-quarters scale replica of the memorial in Washington, D.C., includes the names of the Americans who died in the Vietnam War on panels more than seven feet tall and 375 feet long. The traveling exhibit also features a mobile education center.

“I had a picture of him, and I just put a note on the wall that said that his sisters still miss him,” LaFollette said.

Her sister Jeri Rankin, who lives in Denver, wasn’t able to make the trip to Kearney to see The Wall That Heals.

LaFollette understands the sorrow that her family felt — and still feels today — about the loss of her brother.

“I’ve lived with it so long now,” she said. “I’m still sad, but I’m very proud of my brother and what he did. I always hope that he will be found and we’ll be able to bring him home.”

For many years LaFollette went to meetings for family members of service members missing in action. About five years ago an officer from the Air Force assigned to Stafford’s case asked for a sample of LaFollette’s DNA.

“They were hoping to go in and search for the plane in the South China Sea because villagers had been catching their fishing nets on something down there,” LaFollette said. “And then the officer retired, and I’ve never been able to get a good answer about that. It just goes on and on.”

Most recently, Air Force officials requested DNA from her father’s side of the family in hopes of creating a better match if remains, believed to be that of Stafford’s, are found.