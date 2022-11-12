Honoring Our Veterans: Lorin Elliott paves the way for generations of military service

KEARNEY — Lorin Elliott beams when he talks about the four generations of family members who’ve served in the United States military.

There’s his uncle Glenn Elliott from California who served in World War I. His sons, Terry and Gary, of Kearney, both served in the U.S. Navy. Terry was an engineman on a submarine during Vietnam, while Gary worked in intelligence and cryptology during the Cold War.

It’s Lorin’s grandson, Ben, that makes him smile from ear to ear. Ben, Gary’s son, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, served in Afghanistan and Iraq and is currently an instructor at West Point.

“He’s a smart kid. Oh, boy ...” he said, shaking his head.

Elliott, who turns 100 years old on March 28, is one of Buffalo County’s oldest living World War II veterans. He was one of 25 of the county’s first Hero Flight in 2008 that made the three-day trip to Washington, D.C., where they toured various monuments and the World War II Memorial.

Elliott enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942. After basic training in Texas, he was sent to Cheyenne, Wyoming, where he and eight others were assigned to a K9 unit to train dogs for use by the military in Germany. Each man was assigned four dogs to train, Elliott said, and taught them various skills, depending on the orders from headquarters.

He married wife Helen on Feb. 4, 1945, while stationed in Cheyenne. She died in 1999.

Growing up and working with his father on the family farm north of Kearney, Lorin wanted to be a mechanic.

“I would’ve rather been a mechanic than a dog trainer,” said a sharp Elliott. “Living on the farm, my dad and I did our own overhauling, so I learned quite a bit from him.”

Lorin eventually transferred to a small motor pool at Fort Robinson, the 777th Truck Company, where he worked as a truck mechanic. His service took him to Panama and later Venezuela. He returned to the family farm in 1946, and he eventually took over the family farm.

He retired in 1989 and moved into Prairie View Gardens in Kearney in 2015, where he enjoys talking with others about his days farming and Ben’s success.