Honoring Our Veterans: Krause travels the world to find a home in Holdrege

HOLDREGE — During Jack Krause’s first deployment to Iraq, he was blown up 32 times and shot twice.

Krause served in the U.S. Army for two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was gearing up for his third tour in the Middle East when he was medically retired due to a traumatic brain injury. His unit would go on to Afghanistan while Krause had to stay behind. In October 2009, 23 men in his unit died in Afghanistan.

“I was a mess. I mean, at that point, I was drinking a bottle of Jack a night. I was eating everything in sight. ... I was killing myself,” Krause said about that period in his life.

After getting a wake-up call from a doctor, Krause would go on a journey to transform not only his own mental and physical health, but also the health of others. He’d also take a literal journey across the country that would find him establishing roots in the middle of Nebraska.

Becoming a soldier

Krause, a first-generation American, was born in Salt Lake City, Utah. His family moved around the country, and Krause attended six different high schools before graduating in Salt Lake City.

“I’ve got to live in a lot of different places by the time I was even in high school. It gave me a lot of experiences that way. The downside is no roots, no childhood friends or anything like that. ... It gave me a pretty good ability to adapt to the world,” Krause explained.

After graduating from high school, he knew he didn’t want to pursue college. He was working at a distribution center for Albertsons grocery store when the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks took place. Krause wanted to do his part and decided to join the Army. He took the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test, and his scores allowed him to pick almost any job he wanted. He chose the infantry and enlisted for six years.

After going through basic training, Krause was stationed at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska, as part of a cold-weather unit.

“There’s two cold-weather units in the military. One is in Fort Drum, New York, by Buffalo, and one is in Fort Wainwright. Those are the only places where it gets cold enough to be considered a cold-weather unit, which that threshold is negative 40,” he explained.

When he arrived in Alaska in October 2002, the temperature was only 10 degrees. Krause was in Alaska for three days before they were sent out into the field for a month to train.

His unit was one of the first to train on a prototype Stryker vehicle, an armored personnel carrier that is quieter than a tracked vehicle but can carry more people than a Humvee. The experience he gained at Fort Wainwright would help prepare him for his deployment in 2005 to Iraq.

War in Iraq

In September 2005, Krause and his unit were deployed to Rawa, Iraq. They landed in Kuwait, where the thermometer topped out at 145 degrees. They drove in a Stryker for 15 hours from Kuwait to Iraq.

“Here we are, where it’s literally horizon to horizon nothing. There are no buildings, there’s no nothing,” Krause said.

Krause and his fellow soldiers were told to start digging in the sand until they hit hard-pack and then to set up camp. There were no supply routes, so food and water were dropped out of planes.

“We’re there for six months. I remember, I was the first person to be hit by any kind of explosive or take any kind of contacts, and that was on Halloween night of 2005,” Krause recalled.

Krause was riding in the squad leader hatch leaving the town of Rawa when a vehicle in front of them exploded.

“I took it full face, and I have the goggles somewhere with a piece of metal burnt into it,” he said. “What actually ended up saving me is that the guy put too much explosives in it, so it ended up basically vaporizing the car, where if he would have put less in there, there would have been more shrapnel.”

Krause had a concussion, and his hair was burned off. His unit was able to recover and rest for a few hours before heading back out into the field.

“We were there for six months. We got in many more fire fights, many more IEDs, grenades,” he explained.

After six months, the unit was tasked to go to Mosul, Iraq.

“It’s where ISIS went back in after we pulled out and decimated the entire city. They flattened it, which really hurt because I lost a lot of friends, and we spilled a lot of blood to help that place. And we helped that place,” Krause said. “We’ve done a lot of dark stuff in my job, a lot of things we weren’t super proud of, but I can say we did more good than any harm we ever did. It was really hard to watch the ISIS stuff happen.”

The unit was two days away from returning home after a year in Iraq when they were tasked with continuing their mission in Baghdad. He spent 18 months in Iraq, where he was blown up 32 times and shot twice.

Upon returning home, Krause was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, in January 2008. He went on to another six-month tour in Afghanistan before returning to Fort Lewis, Washington.

He graduated from Ranger School, and he was gearing up for his next tour in Afghanistan when he had to undergo extra medical testing. He was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and was medically retired from the military.

A new chapter

After retiring, Krause and his family moved to Massachusetts. That’s where he met a doctor at the local VA who gave him a wake-up call about his physical and mental health.

“He’s like, ‘Do you have kids?’ I go, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘Do you love them?’ ‘Of course. They’re my whole life.’ And he goes, ‘You should probably go home and tell them goodbye. You’re killing yourself. If you love them, you should tell them goodbye because you’re not going to get to see them grow up. So unless you make a change right now, right now, you’re not going to see those kids grow up.’ And that was it. That really messed me up,” Krause said.

Krause started a workout program that day called P90X. It didn’t take right away, but he kept trying. He began losing weight and became more interested in physical training. He became a Beachbody coach and received his certification from the National Sports Medicine Academy and International Sports Sciences Association. He received an associate’s degree in emergency medicine as well as a bachelor’s degree.

“I got my degree in emergency medicine because, for me, there was a lot of black in my ledger, a lot of bad stuff. I’ve done the killing. ... It was important to me to have the healing,” Krause said. “It was some sort of balance. Maybe it might balance the books a little.”

As a personal trainer, Krause was interested in training soldiers on how to train properly.

“The biggest thing that I wanted to do is train military soldiers on how to actually train properly because I realized going through all of this training that they’re doing it wrong, and they’ve been doing it wrong for a really long time. And they’re still doing the same calisthenic exercise, aerobic, which they were doing in Vietnam,” he explained. “Obviously sports medicine has evolved drastically. We know a lot more, and that’s what I specialize in.”

Krause moved back to Alaska, where he met his wife, Amanda, a traveling physical therapist assistant originally from Holdrege. Krause moved to Georgia with his four children, and Amanda moved to Panama City Beach, Florida, to be closer to them. The couple were married in 2018. After Hurricane Michael destroyed Amanda’s workplace, she decided to join the Air Force. She was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas for almost two years. The couple welcomed twin sons in 2021, and Amanda was able to leave the Air Force to be home with their children. When they were discussing where they would live, Krause knew he wanted to be in Holdrege.

“The previous Thanksgiving before, I came to visit Holdrege because it’s where she grew up. I saw her home and everything, met her brothers. I just love this place so much,” he said. “I never had roots growing up, ever. Wouldn’t it be cool if our kids could be in a place that we know is a good wholesome place?”

The family moved in August 2021 to Holdrege, and Krause has been finding a range of ways to be involved in the community. He volunteers with TeamMates and at the Don Sjogren Community YMCA as a boot camp instructor. This fall, he has been helping a neighbor with harvest by running the tractor and grain cart. He has aspirations for business ventures in the community that he hopes will attract more people to small-town Nebraska.

“One of the things I do, my mantras in life, is I seek experiences. So I want to do everything at least once. That’s what I do. I try to go on as many adventures as I can,” he said.

For Krause, the most important experience he doesn’t want to miss out on is being there for his children.

“I’m never going to choose a job over my kids again. It will never happen. I think that has come with me being a little bit less selfish than I was before. Recognizing that time, you don’t get that back. I don’t want to miss anything,” he said.