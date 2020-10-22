Honey Sunday goes online to raise funds for Arc of Buffalo County

KEARNEY — The Arc of Buffalo County again is selling honey for its annual Honey Sunday fundraiser.

The cost of pure local Nebraska honey is $6 for a 12-ounce bottle, $10 for two 12-ounce bottles or $12 for three 12-ounce bottles. A free mask will be delivered with all orders.

Also available is a case of 24 bottles for $100. The Arc will recognize $100 purchasers in its newsletter and via social media.

Deadline to order is Oct. 30. Free delivery begins Nov. 2.

Place orders by calling The Arc at 308-237-4343; or by mailing a check to The Arc of Buffalo County, 4511 Sixth Ave., Kearney NE 68845.

Also, detailed orders can be emailed to Arc Executive Director Sherry Stansberry at arcofbuffalocounty@frontiernet.net.

All proceeds from Honey Sunday support activities for children and adults with developmental disabilities.