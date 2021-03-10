Homicide detective turned Christian to speak in Kearney Sunday

KEARNEY — A Los Angeles police detective who became a Christian and started a ministry will speak at 6 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, 3610 Sixth Ave.
The public is invited. There is no charge.
Detective James Warner Wallace was well-known in Los Angeles for his cold-case investigations of homicides. He has appeared on the Fox station in Los Angeles, truTV and NBC.
An unbeliever, he watched his wife become a Christian. He then decided to apply his analysis of witnesses — 10 principles of cold-case homicides — to the Gospel accounts of Jesus. He assumed they would not stand up to such scrutiny. He was wrong.
He not only became an advocate of the truth of Christianity; he also wrote a book summarizing his research: “Cold Case Christianity: A Homicide Detective Investigates the Claims of the Gospels.” He followed that with another book, “Forensic Faith.”
Wallace will speak about how apologetics has made a difference in his life and the role of apologetics in the world. Apologetics is the defense of the Christian faith and the existence of God. Copies of his books will be available.
Wallace will make two other appearances Sunday. He will preach at First Baptist’s 10 a.m. service on “Can We Trust the Gospel Accounts and Their Witness of the Resurrection?”
At 1 p.m., he will speak at a luncheon for law enforcement officers and pastors at Kearney eFree Church, 4010 Seventh Ave. He will focus on the 10 principles he applies to cold-case homicides. RSVP by Friday to Dave Oldham at 406-224-5960.