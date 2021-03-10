Homicide detective turned Christian to speak in Kearney Sunday

KEARNEY — A Los Angeles police detective who became a Christian and started a ministry will speak at 6 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, 3610 Sixth Ave.

The public is invited. There is no charge.

Detective James Warner Wallace was well-known in Los Angeles for his cold-case investigations of homicides. He has appeared on the Fox station in Los Angeles, truTV and NBC.

An unbeliever, he watched his wife become a Christian. He then decided to apply his analysis of witnesses — 10 principles of cold-case homicides — to the Gospel accounts of Jesus. He assumed they would not stand up to such scrutiny. He was wrong.

He not only became an advocate of the truth of Christianity; he also wrote a book summarizing his research: “Cold Case Christianity: A Homicide Detective Investigates the Claims of the Gospels.” He followed that with another book, “Forensic Faith.”

Wallace will speak about how apologetics has made a difference in his life and the role of apologetics in the world. Apologetics is the defense of the Christian faith and the existence of God. Copies of his books will be available.