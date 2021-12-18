Homey comfort: Small town of Axtell a peaceful place to build for Diane Norblade

AXTELL — It’s a quiet fall afternoon in Axtell. Children are filtering out the doors of the grade school. Some rumble away in big yellow buses and others walk home, kicking at stones in the gutter as they cross the street.

It’s the comforting rhythm of small town Nebraska, and is drawn to it. In fact, when asked what she enjoys most about her new home in Axtell, she quickly responds, “I like the location.”

She said the people of Axtell have a friendly way about them. They like living in Axtell, too.

Norblade said she has lived much of her life on a Nebraska farm or in a small town. She grew up in nearby Wilcox, population 380, earned a degree at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and met her future husband, Clark, a football player for the Lopers. Early on the couple pursued teaching and coaching careers, but when the opportunity arose to farm near his home place, Clark and Diane took the leap.

With coaching and teaching behind them, Diane stayed home to raise the family and Clark tended the farm.

Diane said that after hot summer days, she and Clark gravitated to their screened porch to escape the hot sun and enjoy a bit of togetherness.