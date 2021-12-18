Homey comfort: Small town of Axtell a peaceful place to build for Diane Norblade

AXTELL — It’s a quiet fall afternoon in Axtell. Children are filtering out the doors of the grade school. Some rumble away in big yellow buses and others walk home, kicking at stones in the gutter as they cross the street.
It’s the comforting rhythm of small town Nebraska, and is drawn to it. In fact, when asked what she enjoys most about her new home in Axtell, she quickly responds, “I like the location.”
She said the people of Axtell have a friendly way about them. They like living in Axtell, too.
Norblade said she has lived much of her life on a Nebraska farm or in a small town. She grew up in nearby Wilcox, population 380, earned a degree at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and met her future husband, Clark, a football player for the Lopers. Early on the couple pursued teaching and coaching careers, but when the opportunity arose to farm near his home place, Clark and Diane took the leap.
With coaching and teaching behind them, Diane stayed home to raise the family and Clark tended the farm.
Diane said that after hot summer days, she and Clark gravitated to their screened porch to escape the hot sun and enjoy a bit of togetherness.
But Clark got sick about three years ago. When he passed away Diane said she began thinking about leaving the farm and living in her own place in Axtell. It would be an opportunity to keep some family nearby because a son-in-law and daughter were looking to return to farming.
And so the plan was set. Diane would build a new home in Axtell, and her daughter and son-in-law would take over the farm when her new place was finished.
When the time arrived to select a builder, Diane met with Rod Russell of Spracklen Russell Construction in Kearney. She and Russell talked over ideas. She wanted to keep things simple and settled on a basic floor plan. She incorporated some aesthetic touches, including a vaulted ceiling over the great room. Other features include quality materials, such as luxury vinyl flooring and durable exterior siding.
For convenience, the floor plan places the laundry room right down the hall from the master suite. Other convenience features include plenty of closet and storage space, a walk-in shower in the master suite, and a two-car garage. It’s just a couple of steps from the kitchen for easy trips home from the grocery store.
The main hallway also leads to a spare bedroom/office and the basement stairs.
“Rod Russell was very good to work with,” Diane said. She said his home-building experience was valuable, especially if Diane had an idea that he had seen backfire on previous projects.
“You could tell when he was trying to steer me away from a bad idea,” she said.
Recalling cherished evenings on the farm with Clark, Diane treated herself to a screened porch.
“My husband’s big thing was a screened porch,” she said while opening the door from the living room to the porch.
The porch is on the east side of the house, and it’s furnished with attractive outdoor carpet and a six-place table for outdoor dining. There also are a pair of lounge chairs and an overhead fan for the days when the breeze forgets to blow.
Two steps down from the screened porch, an outdoor grill sets on the concrete patio. Near the center of the spacious back yard is a raised bed to make gardening easier.
The raised bed is just one of the landscaping components that simplify lawn care. On the front of the house stand a pair of oversize vases behind a row of lights to illuminate the sidewalk joining the driveway and front steps.
Diane employed the large vases in her holiday decorations. Nearby, festive greenery wraps around pillars framing the front door and a wreath hangs near one of the garage doors.
Christmas decorations inside include a tree upstairs in the great room and a tree in the basement living room. Other holiday touches are sprinkled around the home like the many pieces of antique furniture, some dating back several generations. Each piece has a story and Diane enjoys sharing them.
She was looking forward to a holiday gathering this weekend — the first time she will be entertaining in the new home.
Diane was excited to see how things turn out.
The kitchen is set up with black stainless appliances, dark stained hickory cupboards and generous granite counter top space. The center island will be a natural gathering space for guests enjoying holiday food and snacks.
As they wander through the house, guests will see plenty of family photos, including Diane’s three daughters and their families: Nicole of Lincoln, Mindy of Gretna and Sara of Axtell.
One of Diane’s favorite decorations is a photo of a farmer looking out over the countryside. Diane said the poster reminds her of the old Paul Harvey radio program. It says, “And on the eighth day God looked down on His planned paradise, and said, ‘I need a caretaker,’ so God made a farmer.”
The house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main floor and two bedrooms and one bathroom in the basement.
Diane said that initially she didn’t plan to finish the basement, but then she decided to finish one of the bedrooms.
“Then I thought that to get to the bedroom they would have to go through the unfinished space, so we decided to finish the entire basement,” Diane said.
One of the toughest decisions involved where to place the basement staircase. The farm house had an open staircase, but fitting an open staircase didn’t seem possible. Diane’s son-in-law suggested placing the steps behind the main wall of the kitchen, so that’s what they did.
Construction proceeded smoothly, but Diane said supply chain issues delayed completion. A shower door and the stove were late arriving. Last to arrive were the bar stools for the center island. Their gray metal frames and upholstery perfectly match the finish on the island, Diane said, so they were worth the wait.
Asked what she would change, Diane said the space is a bit tight in the laundry room, “and maybe make the screen porch a little bigger.”
Asked what she enjoys most, it’s the location and the feel of her new home. “It’s just very homey. It’s a comfortable, homey house.”