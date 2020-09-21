Homeward Trail Bible Camp hoping to raise money for girls dorm at this year's Junk Jaunt

Tuesday, volunteers — including a Central City couple who are antiques experts — arrive at 8 a.m. to begin the two-day task of unpacking, pricing and placing items on tables. Items are artfully displayed in sections of books, toys, furniture and the like.

“It’s not a conglomeration of stuff everywhere,” Zoerb added. Her shed is climate-controlled with a heated floor and lights that go on automatically. A big door on the north side allow people to back in their trailers.

200 cookbooks

The women never know how much they will have to sell. There are no guarantees. “Right now I think we don’t have as much stuff as we’ve had in other years, but people will come dump stuff this weekend,” Shepardson said late last week. Sometimes, a family who’s cleaning out mom’s house will show up with trailers full of stuff with no advance warning. That’s where the good treasures come from.”

People donate yards of fabric and big metal wheels. Last year, they had 200 cookbooks. Every one of them sold.