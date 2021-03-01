Homemade: Shelton transplant reopens Motor Inn for breakfast, lunch

SHELTON — Expect large portions, expect a down-home feeling and expect Sandy Clark to call customers “Sugar” and “Honey” when she talks to them when they stop at Sandy’s Sports Cafe Motor Inn in Shelton.

Clark moved to Nebraska from Tampa, Florida, after a series of personal losses, including damage by Hurricane Sandy in 2013.

“We had just built a half-million dollar home in 2009 and the hurricane created a 6-foot sinkhole under my house,” Clark said. “I said to my husband: I’m done.”

Scott Clark, her husband of 40 years, suggested moving back to “the farm.”

“I said, ‘What farm?’ He said, ‘You know the one in Nebraska we don’t owe anything on, that’s all paid for?’ It’s kinda hard to argue with that,” Clark recalled.

Clark uprooted with her husband and moved from a 3,000-square-foot house in Florida to a fifth-wheel on what she calls 80 acres of sand near St. Paul.

Opening Sandy’s Sports Cafe Motor Inn in Shelton seemed like a logical step for Clark.

“Honey, I’m from Florida,” she said. “My mama was the ninth child and I came from a big, huge family. We always cooked ‘large.’ I love to cook — and that’s what I’m doing.”