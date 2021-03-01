Homemade: Shelton transplant reopens Motor Inn for breakfast, lunch

SHELTON — Expect large portions, expect a down-home feeling and expect Sandy Clark to call customers “Sugar” and “Honey” when she talks to them when they stop at Sandy’s Sports Cafe Motor Inn in Shelton.
Clark moved to Nebraska from Tampa, Florida, after a series of personal losses, including damage by Hurricane Sandy in 2013.
“We had just built a half-million dollar home in 2009 and the hurricane created a 6-foot sinkhole under my house,” Clark said. “I said to my husband: I’m done.”
Scott Clark, her husband of 40 years, suggested moving back to “the farm.”
“I said, ‘What farm?’ He said, ‘You know the one in Nebraska we don’t owe anything on, that’s all paid for?’ It’s kinda hard to argue with that,” Clark recalled.
Clark uprooted with her husband and moved from a 3,000-square-foot house in Florida to a fifth-wheel on what she calls 80 acres of sand near St. Paul.
Opening Sandy’s Sports Cafe Motor Inn in Shelton seemed like a logical step for Clark.
“Honey, I’m from Florida,” she said. “My mama was the ninth child and I came from a big, huge family. We always cooked ‘large.’ I love to cook — and that’s what I’m doing.”
Located in the previous Motor Inn Bar & Cafe on U.S. Highway 30 at Shelton, Clark prepares what she calls Southern American food. She opened her cafe in October and currently serves breakfast and lunch — with plans to expand to a dinner menu soon.
Customers can expect eggs, omelets, pancakes, French toast and biscuits and gravy for breakfast as well as burgers, cold and hot sandwiches, salads, soups and pizza for lunch — all home-cooked.
In addition to the standard menu, Sandy’s offers daily specials like meat loaf with mashed potatoes.
And pies.
“We have amazing pies,” Clark said. “They’re fresh and they’re made right here.”
Clark’s lone employee, Patty DeBral of Wood River, handles the pie making duties. At 75, she also loves to cook.
“I make pies from scratch,” she said. “The secret to a good pie — the crust.”
When asked the secret to making a good crust, DeBral hesitated and then said, “Fresh ingredients,” along with 60 years of experience.
Clark understands the importance of making her cafe a center of activity in Shelton. She supports fundraising activities, keeps the atmosphere casual and lets her patrons post notices for garage sales, auctions and other community activities in the village.
“This building has been The Motor Inn for a hundred years,” Clark said. “It burnt 50 years ago and they rebuilt it and that’s why I call it Sandy’s Sports Cafe Motor Inn. I love it here.”