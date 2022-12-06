Holiday Light Festival will shine soon at Yanney Heritage Park

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is coordinating the fifth annual Holiday Light Festival from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7-17 at Yanney Heritage Park.

Thirty-six businesses and organizations will decorate trees and open areas along the walkway from the Peterson Senior Activity Center to the Gottschalk Observation Tower and through part of The Gardens at Yanney Park.

The park will be lit up each night, and special theme nights are scheduled as follows: Hot Chocolate Night on Dec. 7, 10 and 16; Candy Cane Night on Dec. 9 and 17; First Responder Night on Dec. 12; Cookie Night on Dec. 14; Jingle Bell Night on Dec. 15; Trackless Train Night on Dec. 10 and 17; Glow Necklace Night on Dec. 13 and 16; and Santa Night on Dec. 16.

This event is free to the public. Overflow parking is located on the south end of the park.