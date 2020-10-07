Holiday Light Festival to be held again this year at Yanney Park

KEARNEY — For the third consecutive year, Yanney Heritage Park will be alive with the colors and sights of the season during the Holiday Light Festival.

The event is scheduled Dec. 5-12 at the popular park in southwest Kearney.

The city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department will organize the festival, a family friendly event that will involve businesses, schools, service clubs and other organizations. In 2019, more than 4,000 people experienced the free community event.

The Park and Recreation Department has charted 31 areas for participants to decorate along the sidewalks from the traffic circle near the Peterson Senior Activity Center to the Gottschalk Tower. In addition to creatively designing the area they’ll be decorating, participants are required to supply LED lights, decorations and outdoor extension cords. Decorations will be put up on Dec. 3 and removed after the festival on Dec. 13.

Five different themes will be observed during certain nights of the festival:

- Hot Chocolate: Dec. 5, 8 and 12

- Candy Cane: Dec. 6 and 9

- Glow Necklace: Dec. 7 and 10

- Friday Night Lights: Dec. 11