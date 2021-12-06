 Skip to main content
Holiday Light Festival coming to Kearney's Yanney Park
top story

Holiday Light Festival coming to Kearney's Yanney Park

Holiday Lights Festival at Yanney Park

The Holiday Light Festival runs through Wednesday through Dec. 18.

 Kearney Hub file

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is coordinating the fourth annual Holiday Light Festival 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 8-18 at Yanney Heritage Park. Thirty-two businesses and organizations will decorate trees and open areas, along the walkway from the Peterson Activity Center to the Gottschalk Observation Tower.

The park will be lit up each night and special theme nights are scheduled as follows:

- Hot Chocolate Nights on Dec. 8, 11 and 17;

- Candy Cane Nights on Dec. 10 and 18;

- Trackless Train Night on Dec. 11;

- Glow Necklace Nights on Dec. 14 and 16;

- Santa Night and Friday Night Lights Dress Up Night on Dec. 17.

This event is free to the public. Overflow parking is located on the south end of the park.

More information is available from the Park and Recreation Department at 308-237-4644.

