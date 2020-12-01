Holiday Light Festival at Yanney Park runs Dec. 5-12

KEARNEY — Thirty-one businesses and organizations will decorate trees and open areas along the walkway from the Peterson Senior Activity Center to the Gottschalk Observation Tower at Yanney Heritage Park during the third annual Holiday Light Festival.

The city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is coordinating the multi-night event, which will be 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 5-12 at Yanney Park.

Because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Kearney area, theme nights and activity nights will not be conducted this year. As a safety measure, masks are recommended and social distancing between groups is encouraged for this outdoor event.

The event is free to the public. More information is available by calling the Park and Recreation Department at 308-237-4644.