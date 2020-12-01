 Skip to main content
Holiday Light Festival at Yanney Park runs Dec. 5-12
Holiday Light Festival at Yanney Park runs Dec. 5-12

Holiday Lights Festival at Yanney Park

Strings of lights illuminate the trees and walkway between the Peterson Activity Center and Yanney Tower in 2018.

 Tiffany Stoiber, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Thirty-one businesses and organizations will decorate trees and open areas along the walkway from the Peterson Senior Activity Center to the Gottschalk Observation Tower at Yanney Heritage Park during the third annual Holiday Light Festival.

The city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is coordinating the multi-night event, which will be 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 5-12 at Yanney Park.

Because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Kearney area, theme nights and activity nights will not be conducted this year. As a safety measure, masks are recommended and social distancing between groups is encouraged for this outdoor event.

The event is free to the public. More information is available by calling the Park and Recreation Department at 308-237-4644.

