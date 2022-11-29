Holiday Home Tour is Saturday. Buy reception tickets before 5 p.m. Wednesday

KEARNEY — Tickets for Saturday’s 2022 Holiday Home Tour and its Friday Night Reception are still available.

The deadline to purchase reception tickets is 5 p.m. Wednesday. Visit HelpCareClinic.org/Tour or call 308-224-2392.

The event, with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, is set for 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday at the Holiday Inn Kearney at 110 Second Ave. Tickets are $50 per person. A private tour of the six homes will follow.

The Holiday Home Tour is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Six homes, festive with holiday decorations, will be open to the public.

Tickets at $25 each can be purchased at Divas, Home Within, the Rustic Patch and online at www.helpcareclinic.org. People may buy tickets at all homes Saturday as well.

Proceeds benefit the HelpCare Clinic, which provides free medical care to low-income residents of Buffalo County.