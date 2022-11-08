Holiday craft show is Saturday at Buffalo County Fairgrounds

KEARNEY — More than 250 booths and live entertainment will be part of the Holiday Splendor Craft and Trade Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Exposition Center at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 N Ave.

Vendors will sell clothing, jewelry, pottery, crafts, sweaters, sweatshirts, wine, posters, Christmas decor, snowmen, jelly, honey, mugs, rugs, small furniture, small rugs, blankets, toys and more.

Clark Kinnison, a member of the Nebraska Country Music Hall of Fame, will perform throughout the day along with Don Richmond on guitar and Mike Metzger on the banjo and mandolin. They can be seen in the northeast corner of the building.

Admission is free. Refreshments will be available. New this year is a massage booth, where 15-minute massages will be offered.

The event is sponsored by the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska. “This is the largest show we’ve ever had,” Kyla Martin, the partnership’s administrative/development director, said. The 250 booths are 25% more than the amount at the 2021 Holiday Splendor.

Attendees are asked to bring nonperishables and canned goods for the nonprofit’s Mobile Food Pantry, which offers free food once a month in seven Buffalo County towns.

For more information, visit kmartin@mnca.net, or call 308-865-5675.