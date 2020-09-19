Holdrege's Sarah Kruger cosplay wins Best in Show at San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2020

HOLDREGE — Sarah Kruger stepped outside one winter morning and was enchanted by the ethereal world the fog had created overnight.
With the landscape covered in ice, an idea bloomed in Kruger’s mind. It was an image of an icy queen she would dub Astra, Queen of the Frostborn.
Kruger, 25, of Holdrege would spend 1,500 hours during the past three years painstakingly creating a costume to bring her character to life. Kruger’s craftsmanship was recognized earlier this year when she was awarded Best in Show and the Costume Designers Guild Spotlight Award at the San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2020 Masquerade Costume Competition.
Since she was 10 years old, Kruger has been fascinated by medieval armor and created tiny armor for her model horses. When she discovered cosplay about six years ago, she began creating costumes to emulate some of her favorite comic book characters. Cosplay is the practice of dressing up as a character from a work of fiction like a movie, TV show, comic book or video game.
Kruger can’t work with many of the traditional materials used to created cosplay costumes due to her asthma. That’s when she began working with leather.
“Leather, I can really work with well. With my asthma, nothing gives off fumes so I’m totally safe to work with it,” she explained. “I’ve just really gotten to where I love leather. It’s one of the most temperamental and time-consuming things you can do, but you can achieve so much with it.”
One wouldn’t guess that Astra’s icy blue armor that covers Kruger from head to toe is made entirely out of leather. Two hides, or about 90 square feet, and 307 pieces of leather were used to create the ensemble. Kruger tirelessly tools the leather to fit her needs, and if the material stretches or shifts even slightly, it can cause issues in the design. It can take 12 hours to tool one piece of leather, she said. Kruger also stamped the entirety of each plate of armor with dragon scales. Each scale is stamped one at a time. She often would spend 12 to 14 hours a day on weekends working on the costume.
To give her ice queen an icy blue glow, Kruger added more than 300 mini-LED lights to the costume.
“I made them all icy blue except for the heart because I wanted the heart to be warm so I did warm LEDs. Astra, which is the character I created, she is an ice queen but she has a warm heart,” Kruger said.
Once Kruger finished the costume, she continued to make additions including adding rhinestones; sewing a shirt, skirt and corset to go underneath the armor; and creating a double-layer cape. She also created a sword out of plastic glass that she named Ice Breaker.
“(It was) my first time working with Plexiglas. It was horrible, but I did get it completed. I learned a lot about it, and I feel like I’m a lot more confident working with it now. I think I made a pretty good sword,” she said.
Kruger’s costume won the award for Master Craftsmanship at the Omaha Comic-Con and Best in Show at the Nebraska State Fair last year. When the pandemic struck, comic-cons were postponed or canceled this year. However, the San Diego Comic-Con decided to host a virtual version, which included the Masquerade Costume Competition.
“I probably would never be able to go because it is just so far away. When they put that up online that they are doing it digitally, I was like ‘Oh, my gosh, I can do this. I have photos,’” Kruger said.
She sent in photos of the process of making the costume and completed photos. Costume submissions were prejudged and were narrowed down to 50 entries with contestants from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Scotland, England, Italy, Germany, Lithuania, Egypt and Australia. After being selected as one of the final 50 artists, Kruger’s Astra, Queen of the Frostborn costume was chosen for Best in Show and the Costume Designers Guild Spotlight Award, which was the biggest honor for Kruger.
“Eventually I want to go into costume design. The Costumers Guild represents people who actually work for movies or TV shows. For them to actually recognize my character that I made and everything I’ve created from the ground up and to get that award I think is the best part. It’s my dream,” she said.
Kruger won a three-day pass to next year’s San Diego Comic-Con and a medal. She isn’t sure she will be able to attend the event, but she already is planning her next costume to compete in other comic-cons.
“I always plan bigger and better. I have been working on sketches for probably a year now of a Maleficent,” she said.
Kruger connected to Angelina Jolie’s portrayal of Maleficent and her story. She plans to create a dress with a long tail. On each side of the dress there will be panels. She wants to use Tambour bead embroidery to display different scenes from Maleficent’s story. She’s also learned how to create traditional Venetian lace and resin poring to create jewels that she plans to incorporate into the project. And to make the costume even bigger and better, Kruger hopes to add 12-foot mechanical wings.
“I figured out a way to do it entirely mechanical, without batteries, kind of like Da Vinci’s springs and pulleys to allow it to open and close without any electronics,” she said.
Kruger admits it probably will take another three years to create her Maleficent costume, but her hard work always pays off.
“It’s worth it. The joy of completing something and just being able to share it with others and seeing their joy,” she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.